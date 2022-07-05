On July 30, UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has a chance to prove her shocking win at UFC 269 over Amanda Nunes was not a fluke. The pair will rematch in the main event of UFC 277 from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Nunes came into the first bout on a 12-fight winning streak that included victories over every woman to ever hold either the UFC featherweight or bantamweight title. That run had led to her being named the best fighter in the history of women's MMA. Pena was expected to be just another opponent on Nunes' incredible march. Pena proved to be much more than just an opponent when she dominated Nunes before scoring a second-round rear-naked choke.

In the co-main event, former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno will face Kai Kara-France for the interim 125-pound championship. Moreno lost the title in January via a close decision to Deiveson Figueiredo in their trilogy bout. Moreno holds a 2019 win over Kara-France that was part of his run to the championship.

That and much more are on deck for July 30 in Dallas. Be sure to stay locked to this page for the latest news and updates to the fight card.

UFC 277 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Julianna Pena (c) +240 vs. Amanda Nunes -300, women's bantamweight championship

Brandon Moreno -230 vs. Kai Kara-France +190, interim flyweight championship

Derrick Lewis -140 vs. Sergei Pavlovich +120, heavyweight

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez, flyweight



Magomed Ankalaev -410 vs. Anthony Smith +320, light heavyweight



Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger, welterweight

Drew Dober -270 vs. Rafael Alves +220, lightweight

Don'Tale Mayes -190 vs. Justin Tafa +160, heavyweight

Carlos Diego Ferreira -155 vs. Drakkar Klose +130

Michael Morales -280 vs. Ramiz Brahimaj +230, welterweight

Mariya Agapova -190 vs. Ji Yeon Kim +160, women's flyweight

Ignacio Bahamondes -230 vs. Ľudovít Klein +190, lightweight

Ihor Potieria -170 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +145, light heavyweight



UFC 277 info