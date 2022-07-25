On July 30, UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has a chance to prove her shocking win at UFC 269 over Amanda Nunes was not a fluke. The pair will rematch in the main event of UFC 277 from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Nunes came into the first bout on a 12-fight winning streak that included victories over every woman to ever hold either the UFC featherweight or bantamweight title. That run had led to her being named the best fighter in the history of women's MMA. Pena was expected to be just another opponent on Nunes' incredible march. Pena proved to be much more than just an opponent when she dominated Nunes before scoring a second-round rear-naked choke.

In the co-main event, former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno will face Kai Kara-France for the interim 125-pound championship. Moreno lost the title in January via a close decision to Deiveson Figueiredo in their trilogy bout. Moreno holds a 2019 win over Kara-France that was part of his run to the championship.

UFC 277 fight card, odds

Amanda Nunes -300 vs. Julianna Pena (c) +240, women's bantamweight championship

Brandon Moreno -200 vs. Kai Kara-France +170, interim flyweight championship

Sergei Pavlovich -125 vs. Derrick Lewis +105, heavyweight

Alexandre Pantoja -160 vs. Alex Perez +135, flyweight



Magomed Ankalaev -500 vs. Anthony Smith +380, light heavyweight



Matthew Semelsberger -165 vs. Alex Morono +140, welterweight

Drew Dober -220 vs. Rafael Alves +180, lightweight

Don'Tale Mayes -155 vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab +130, heavyweight

Drakkar Klose -220 vs. Rafa Garcia +180, lightweights

Michael Morales -280 vs. Ramiz Brahimaj +230, welterweight

Joselyne Edwards -140 vs. Ji Yeon Kim +120, women's flyweight

Ignacio Bahamondes -230 vs. Ľudovít Klein +190, lightweight

Ihor Potieria -135 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +115, light heavyweight



Orion Cosce -175 vs. Blood Diamond +150, welterweight

UFC 277 info

Date: July 30

July 30 Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 277 countdown