The Octagon has landed in the Lone Star State for its latest PPV. UFC is back in Texas with a massive event on deck as UFC 277 heads to the American Airlines Center in Dallas with a pair of title fights on tap. In the main event, women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena looks to prove any doubters remaining wrong when she rematches the woman she took the title from in Amanda Nunes. Plus, interim flyweight gold is up for grabs when former titleholder Brandon Moreno battles Kai Kara-France in a rematch of their epic 2019 battle.

The undercard also features some heavy hitters in the biggest weight classes. Texas native and former title challenger Derrick Lewis is back when he welcomes the latest rising contender at heavyweight in Sergei Pavlovich. Plus, another former title challenger is set for his return when light heavyweight Anthony Smith battles rising contender Magomed Ankalaev in what could determine the next challenger to the 205-pound title.

You can catch up on all the fight week content below as well as info for how to watch the event on Saturday night. Plus, follow our live coverage throughout the night from Dallas to stay up to date with results and highlights.

UFC 277 fight card, odds, results

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Amanda Nunes -270 vs. Julianna Pena (c) +220, women's bantamweight championship

Brandon Moreno -210 vs. Kai Kara-France +175, interim flyweight championship

Sergei Pavlovich -140 vs. Derrick Lewis +120, heavyweight

Alexandre Pantoja -200 vs. Alex Perez +170, flyweight



Magomed Ankalaev -550 vs. Anthony Smith +400, light heavyweight



Matthew Semelsberger -155 vs. Alex Morono +130, welterweight

Drew Dober -170 vs. Rafael Alves +145, lightweight

Don'Tale Mayes -180 vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab +155, heavyweight

Drakkar Klose def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt via third-round TKO (punches)

Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria second-round TKO (knees)



Orion Cosce def. Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 277 info

Date: July 30

July 30 Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | Price: $74.99

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | $74.99 How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 277 countdown



