On July 30, UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has a chance to prove her shocking win at UFC 269 over Amanda Nunes was not a fluke. The pair will rematch in the main event of UFC 277 from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Nunes came into the first bout on a 12-fight winning streak that included victories over every woman to ever hold either the UFC featherweight or bantamweight title. That run had led to her being named the best fighter in the history of women's MMA. Pena was expected to be just another opponent on Nunes' incredible march. Pena proved to be much more than just an opponent when she dominated Nunes before scoring a second-round rear-naked choke.

In the co-main event, former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno will face Kai Kara-France for the interim 125-pound championship. Moreno lost the title in January via a close decision to Deiveson Figueiredo in their trilogy bout. The two have an even split in those three meetings at 1-1-1. Kara-France, meanwhile, has won three of his last four since facing off with Moreno in 2019. The two battled over a tough 15 minutes of action before Moreno earned the unanimous decision.

Elsewhere on the card, Texas native and heavyweight record holder Derrick Lewis is back in action. He welcomes the latest rising prospect in the division in a featured bout when he takes on Sergei Pavlovich. Lewis is rarely in a boring fight as his last five bouts have all ended via KO or TKO. Pavlovich, meanwhile, has won three in a row since dropping a TKO to Alistair Overeem in his promotional debut.

UFC 277 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Amanda Nunes -270 vs. Julianna Pena (c) +220, women's bantamweight championship

Brandon Moreno -210 vs. Kai Kara-France +175, interim flyweight championship

Sergei Pavlovich -140 vs. Derrick Lewis +120, heavyweight

Alexandre Pantoja -200 vs. Alex Perez +170, flyweight



Magomed Ankalaev -550 vs. Anthony Smith +400, light heavyweight



Matthew Semelsberger -155 vs. Alex Morono +130, welterweight

Drew Dober -170 vs. Rafael Alves +145, lightweight

Don'Tale Mayes -180 vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab +155, heavyweight

Drakkar Klose -220 vs. Rafa Garcia +180, lightweights

Michael Morales -650 vs. Adam Fugitt +475, welterweight

Joselyne Edwards -125 vs. Ji Yeon Kim +105, women's flyweight



Nicolae Negumereanu -115 vs. Ihor Potieria -105, light heavyweight



Orion Cosce -180 vs. Blood Diamond +155, welterweight

UFC 277 info

Date: July 30

July 30 Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | Price: $74.99

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | $74.99 How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 277 countdown



