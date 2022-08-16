UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City.

Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy winning streaks to their clash. Usman has won 19 straight bouts, including five successful title defenses since capturing the belt in March 2019. Edwards is on a nine-fight winning streak. His most recent loss came against Usman when the two fought in December 2015.

In the co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will clash with Merab Dvalishvili in bantamweight action. Since losing his first two UFC bouts, Dvalishvili has won seven consecutive bouts. After a three-fight losing skid, Aldo has rebounded with three straight wins and is looking to beat Dvalishvili to once again establish himself as a title contender.

Plus, a highly anticipated bout at middleweight is set for the PPV card when former champion Luke Rockhold makes his return to 185 pounds to take on former title challenger Paulo Costa. Rockhold has not returned to the Octagon since a one-fight sojourn to light heavyweight in 2019 where he was thunderously knocked out by Jan Blachowicz. Rockhold has only fought four times since 2016, including the stunning TKO loss to Michael Bisping to drop the 185-pound title. Costa, meanwhile, started his career a perfect 13-0 but has lost two in a row since 2020, including a TKO loss to Israel Adesanya for the title.

That and much more are on deck for Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City. Be sure to stay locked to this page for the latest news and updates to the fight card.

UFC 278 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Kamaru Usman (c) -380 vs. Leon Edwards +300, welterweight championship

Merab Dvalishvili -125 vs. Jose Aldo +105, bantamweights

Paulo Costa -330 vs. Luke Rockhold +260, middleweights

Alexander Romanov -450 vs. Marcin Tybura +350, heavyweights

Tyson Pedro -800 vs. Harry Hunsucker +550, light heavyweights

Jared Gordon -300 vs. Leonardo Santos +240, lightweights

Lucie Pudilova -150 vs. Wu Yanan +125, women's bantamweights

Sean Woodson -340 vs. Luis Saldana +270, featherweights

Miranda Maverick -550 vs. Shanna Young +400, women's flyweights

A.J. Fletcher -160 vs. Ange Loosa +135, welterweights

Amir Albazi -410 vs. Francisco Figueiredo +320, flyweights

Aori Qileng -165 vs. Jay Perrin +140, bantamweights

Victor Altamirano -190 vs. Daniel Lacerda +160, flyweights



UFC 278 info

Date: Aug. 20

Aug. 20 Location: Vivant Arena -- Salt Lake City

Vivant Arena -- Salt Lake City Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 278 countdown