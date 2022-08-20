Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 is a fight seven years in the making. The two streaking welterweights meet at UFC 278 as the promotion touches down at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Usman and Edwards met for the first time in December 2015 on the early prelims of a Fight Night card. Usman won via unanimous decision and continued his warpath to welterweight supremacy. Edwards quietly evolved into one of the most complex puzzles at 170 pounds. Usman and Edwards now headline UFC 278 as champion and title challenger, respectively.

The card also features two former UFC champions: middleweight Luke Rockhold and bantamweight Jose Aldo. Rockhold returns from a three-year layoff to fight the incredibly powerful Paulo Costa. Aldo must thwart Merab Dvalishvili's absurdly high takedown attempts if he wants to re-enter the title conversation after running the featherweight division for so long.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 278 below.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 278 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 278 prelims

Date: Aug. 20 | Location: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 278 main card

Date: Aug. 20 | Location: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 278 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 278 main card, odds