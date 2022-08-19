Leon Edwards looks for redemption as he takes on reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Saturday in the main event of UFC 278. The two last met in December 2015 at UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2, with Usman posting a unanimous decision win. Their rematch highlights the main UFC 278 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman was the 2021 Fighter of the Year and has been the UFC welterweight champion since March 2019.

Usman is the -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100), while Edwards is a +310 underdog in the latest UFC 278 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In a middleweight bout originally set for UFC 277, champion Luke Rockhold (+290) takes on former title challenger Paulo Costa (-370). Before making any UFC 278 picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $13,000. The accomplished MMA analyst kicked off the 2022 UFC season in January by telling SportsLine members to support Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in the featherweight main event. Kattar's lopsided unanimous-decision victory gave Marley's followers another easy winner. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards preview

Usman (20-1) has been dominant, winning three of his last five fights by knockout. He has not lost since May 2013, rattling off 19 consecutive wins, including a five-round unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington in his last fight in November 2021.

Usman first won the UFC welterweight crown with a unanimous decision over Tyron Woodley in March 2019. He has followed that up with five consecutive title defenses and is currently No. 1 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

Edwards (19-3) has compiled a solid record as well and has won nine fights with one no contest since losing to Usman. In March 2021, his fight with Belai Muhammad was rendered a no-contest when an accidental eye poke did not allow Muhammad to continue.

Edwards followed that up with a decisive unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 263. Edwards formerly competed for BAMMA, where he was the welterweight champion. Since April 2022, he is No. 2 in the UFC welterweight rankings. You can see who to back here.

UFC 278 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 278 predictions here: He is backing Wu Yanan (+100) to get past Lucie Pudilova (-120) in a close women's bantamweight matchup.

Yanan (12-5), who is on a three-bout losing streak, is looking for her first win since winning by submission at 4:00 of the first round over Lauren Mueller in a flyweight match in November 2018. She has been a professional competitor since 2013.

Pudilova (13-7) has won her last two bouts and five of her last six. In April, she won a unanimous decision over Carol Yariwaki at OKTAGON 32 in the Czech Republic.

"Pudilova has a good jab, but that is the only clear advantage I see from her on the feet, but Yanan has the better movement and more tools in her striking toolbox," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

How to make UFC 278 picks

UFC 278 odds, fight card

Kamaru Usman (-400) vs. Leon Edwards (+310)

Paulo Costa (-370) vs. Luke Rockhold (+290)

Merab Dvalishvili (-140) vs. Jose Aldo (+120)

Alexander Romanov (-380) vs. Marcin Tybura (+300)

Tyson Pedro (-800) vs. Harry Hunsucker (+550)

Jared Gordon (-300) vs. Leonardo Santos (+240)

Lucie Pudilova (-120) vs. Yanan Wu (+100)

Sean Woodson (-340) vs. Luis Saldana (+270)

Miranda Maverick (-550) vs. Shanna Young (+400)

A.J. Fletcher (-160) vs. Ange Loosa (+135)

Amir Albazi (-470) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (+360)

Aori Qileng (-140) vs. Jay Perrin (+120)

Victor Altamirano (-175) vs. Daniel Da Silva (+150)