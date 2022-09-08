A peculiar showdown is set to headline this weekend in Las Vegas. UFC 279 returns to the T-Mobile Arena with a unique PPV headliner, to say the least, as rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev takes on beloved fan-favorite Nate Diaz.

Chimaev (11-0) blitzed into the UFC like no fighter before him. He landed a combined 112 strikes in his first four UFC fights while only absorbing a single blow. Four consecutive finishes set him up for a big leap in competition against recent welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. Chimaev showed grit and outgunned Burns in a Fight of the Night decision win.

Diaz (20-13) has repeatedly accused the promotion of handcuffing him to his contract. His submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 won over fans and developed Diaz into a cult hero. However, he has repeatedly clashed with UFC brass and stalled negotiations. Diaz has only competed five times in the last six years whereas Chimaev has fought five times in two years.

The undercard fills out with a pair of big names looking to make a splash. Longtime lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is back as he looks to resurrect his career at 170 pounds when he takes on Li Jingliang. Ferguson enters on a four-fight losing skid. Plus, action is expected early and often when Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez link up in a featured bout at 180 pounds.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 279 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 279 fight card, odds

Khamzat Chimaev -1100 vs. Nate Diaz +700, welterweights

Li Jingliang -300 vs. Tony Ferguson +240, welterweights

Kevin Holland -210 vs. Daniel Rodriguez +175, 180-pound catchweights

Irene Aldana -180 vs. Macy Chiasson +155, women's bantamweights

Ion Cutelaba -220 vs. Johnny Walker +180, light heavyweights

Hakeem Dawodu -220 vs. Julian Erosa +180, featherweights

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweights

Jamie Pickett -135 vs. Denis Tiuliulin +115, middleweights



Jake Collier -420 vs. Chris Barnett +330, heavyweights

Norma Dumont -360 vs. Danyelle Wolf +280, women's featherweights

Alatengheili -165 vs. Chad Anheliger +140, bantamweights

Melissa Martinez -165 vs. Elise Reed +140, women's strawweights

Darian Weeks -130 vs. Yohan Lainesse +110, welterweights



UFC 279 info

Date: Sept. 10



Sept. 10 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

