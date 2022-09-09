A brand new fight card is upon us 24 hours before UFC 279 is set to begin. The promotion is back in Las Vegas with Saturday's event set for the T-Mobile Arena, but everything that was slated for the top of the card changed after weigh-ins on Friday.

Khamzat Chimaev was set to take on Nate Diaz in the main event, but Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for their welterweight tilt. Tons of negotiating and waiting eventually led to a new bout atop the card with Diaz taking on fellow veteran Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson was originally expected to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event at welterweight, but got the call to move on and face his fellow veteran lightweight. Jingliang will also remain on the card and take on Daniel Rodriguez at a catchweight of 180 pounds.

Rodriguez was expected to face Kevin Holland, but now Holland will take on Chimaev at a catchweight of 180 pounds as well. That fight will serve as the co-main event and is scheduled for five rounds.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 279 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 279 fight card, odds

Tony Ferguson -170 vs. Nate Diaz +145, welterweights

Khamzat Chimaev -420 vs. Kevin Holland +330, 180-pound catchweights

Daniel Rodriguez -160 vs. Li Jingliang +135, 180-pound catchweights

Irene Aldana -175 vs. Macy Chiasson +150, women's bantamweights

Ion Cutelaba -220 vs. Johnny Walker +180, light heavyweights

Hakeem Dawodu -230 vs. Julian Erosa +190, featherweights

Jailton Almeida -700 vs. Anton Turkalj +500, light heavyweights

Jamie Pickett -135 vs. Denis Tiuliulin +115, middleweights



Jake Collier -440 vs. Chris Barnett +340, heavyweights

Norma Dumont -420 vs. Danyelle Wolf +330, women's featherweights



Alatengheili -165 vs. Chad Anheliger +140, bantamweights

Melissa Martinez -170 vs. Elise Reed +145, women's strawweights

Darian Weeks -125 vs. Yohan Lainesse +105, welterweights

UFC 279 info

Date: Sept. 10



Sept. 10 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 279 countdown