Poetic justice is rare for a fighter at the end of his career. But Nate Diaz got just that in his final fight under contract with UFC. The veteran submitted Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 on Saturday to close out what has been a wild run with the promotion.

Diaz was originally scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event, but a bad miss at the weigh-ins by Chimaev sent the whole card into chaos. A complete reshuffle at the top ended up with Diaz vs. Ferguson at the top and Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland in the co-main event.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including instant analysis of UFC 279 at the conclusion of the PPV.

Chimaev made quick work of Holland by scoring a first-round submission while not absorbing a single strike once again.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 279 fight card, results

Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission (guillotine choke)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland

Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Irene Aldana def. Macy Chiasson via third-round TKO (upkick)

Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Denis Tiuliulin def. Jamie Pickett via second-round TKO (punches)



Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier

Norma Dumont def. Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Alatengheili def. Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Elise Reed def. Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Yohan Lainesse def. Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC 279 countdown