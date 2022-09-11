A brand new fight card is upon us 24 hours before UFC 279 is set to begin. The promotion is back in Las Vegas with Saturday's event set for the T-Mobile Arena, but everything that was slated for the top of the card changed after weigh-ins on Friday.

Khamzat Chimaev was set to take on Nate Diaz in the main event, but Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for their welterweight tilt. Tons of negotiating and waiting eventually led to a new bout atop the card with Diaz taking on fellow veteran Tony Ferguson.

"Nate Diaz and Tony, the fans have wanted to see this one forever," UFC president Dana White said after the reshuffle. "It's going to happen now before Nate leaves the UFC. It couldn't have played out any better."

Ferguson was originally expected to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event at welterweight, but got the call to move on and face his fellow veteran lightweight. Jingliang will also remain on the card and take on Daniel Rodriguez at a catchweight of 180 pounds.

Rodriguez was expected to face Kevin Holland, but now Holland will take on Chimaev at a catchweight of 180 pounds as well. That fight will serve as the co-main event and is scheduled for five rounds.

CBS Sports has been with you amid all the chaos this week in Las Vegas. Stay tuned here for more coverage on Saturday night. Below is the complete (and updated) fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook along with all of our content from earlier in the week.

UFC 279 fight card, odds, results

Tony Ferguson -130 vs. Nate Diaz +110, welterweights

Khamzat Chimaev -420 vs. Kevin Holland +330, 180-pound catchweights

Daniel Rodriguez -160 vs. Li Jingliang +135, 180-pound catchweights

Irene Aldana -175 vs. Macy Chiasson +150, 140-pound catchweights

Ion Cutelaba -220 vs. Johnny Walker +180, light heavyweights

Hakeem Dawodu -230 vs. Julian Erosa +190, featherweights

Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Denis Tiuliulin def. Jamie Pickett via second-round TKO (punches)



Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier

Norma Dumont def. Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Alatengheili def. Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Elise Reed def. Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Yohan Lainesse def. Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC 279 info

Date: Sept. 10



Sept. 10 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | Price: $74.99

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | $74.99 How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 279 countdown

