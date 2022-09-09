The UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday for pay-per-view action when UFC 279 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena. It's a rare UFC PPV event without a championship bout. The main event features Nate Diaz taking on Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight showdown.

Diaz is fighting the final bout of his UFC contract after a contentious stretch that saw him take shots at UFC president Dana White and the rest of the promotion. As a reward, he received a nightmare opponent in one of the most dominant fighters on the UFC roster.

Chimaev has bulldozed through his UFC opponents, with only former title contender Gilbert Burns managing to land more than a single strike on him. Chimaev is seemingly a lock for a title shot, but a loss to Diaz would be a massive setback in reaching that goal.

In the co-main event, longtime elite lightweight Tony Ferguson will look to snap a brutal four-fight losing skid by jumping up a division and taking on Li Jingliang in a welterweight clash.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 279 fight card, odds

Khamzat Chimaev -1000 vs. Nate Diaz +650, welterweights

Li Jingliang -310 vs. Tony Ferguson +250, welterweights

Kevin Holland -190 vs. Daniel Rodriguez +160, 180-pound catchweights

Irene Aldana -175 vs. Macy Chiasson +150, women's bantamweights

Ion Cutelaba -220 vs. Johnny Walker +180, light heavyweights

Hakeem Dawodu -230 vs. Julian Erosa +190, featherweights

Jailton Almeida -700 vs. Anton Turkalj +500, light heavyweights

Jamie Pickett -135 vs. Denis Tiuliulin +115, middleweights



Jake Collier -440 vs. Chris Barnett +340, heavyweights

Norma Dumont -420 vs. Danyelle Wolf +330, women's featherweights



Alatengheili -165 vs. Chad Anheliger +140, bantamweights

Melissa Martinez -170 vs. Elise Reed +145, women's strawweights

Darian Weeks -125 vs. Yohan Lainesse +105, welterweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Shakiel Mahjouri (writer), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 279 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Chimaev vs. Diaz Chimaev Chimaev Chimaev Diaz Chimaev Jingliang vs. Ferguson Jingliang Jingliang Jingliang Jingliang Jingliang Holland vs. Rodriguez Rodriguez Rodriguez Holland Holland Rodriguez Aldana vs. Chiasson Aldana Aldana Aldana Aldana Aldana Cutelaba vs. Walker Walker Cutelaba Cutelaba Cutelaba Cutelaba Records to date (2022) 22-21 24-19 23-20 24-19 29-14

Chimaev vs. Diaz

Brookhouse: This is the kind of fight where it's easy to trick yourself into wanting to throw money behind the underdog. Still, it's hard to see where the path to victory is for Diaz. Chimaev's top game negates Diaz's jiu-jitsu. Similarly, while Diaz has good boxing, that goes away when Chimaev grabs him and begins the mauling. In reality, Chimaev is simply a nightmare opponent for Diaz and Diaz is a guy with a losing record in his 15 most recent fights who has also taken some rough losses lately. That hasn't diminished Diaz as a star or anything, but it's an unavoidable reality talking about how a fight plays out.

Ferguson vs. Jingliang

Campbell: With all due respect to the 12-fight win streak at lightweight that Ferguson carried into 2020, it doesn't appear as if that version of "El Cucuy" is ever coming back. At 37, Ferguson has lost four straight, including two by stoppage, and heads back up to welterweight for the first time since 2011. Li is simply too powerful and dangerous for this to be looked at as anything but a desperate attempt at reinvention for Ferguson. His willingness to absorb damage in order to walk down his opponents is a strategy that won't age well in this weight class.

Mahjouri: Li is the step down in competition that Ferguson needs at this junction of his career. Unfortunately, it comes up a weight class. Li holds the record for second-most knockouts in welterweight history alongside Vicente Luque and Thiago Alves. That does not bode well for a Ferguson whose chin may be waning. Ferguson would benefit from a wrestling-heavy gameplan to ground and eventually submit his foe. Whether or not we get that is uncertain. Ferguson is a beloved madman and if he stands and trades, he might get caught with some serious power.

Holland vs. Rodriguez

Brookhouse: This fight entirely hinges on the range at which it takes place. Rodriguez is very good at applying pressure and working inside. Holland, meanwhile, will want to stay at distance and use his tremendous length. I tend to think Rodriguez manages to get inside and do the kind of work he needs to do to edge out an extremely close decision. But I would not wager a single dollar on who wins this fight.

Mahjouri: Holland vs. Rodriguez is your main card candidate for Fight of the Night. Two action fighters who talk trash and throw hands. Holland and Rodriguez have a finishing rate of 56% and 50%, respectively, under their wins columns. Their chins have thus far held up perfectly, paving the way for an extended brawl. I'll lean on Holland's versatility as a striker and big fight experience against the likes of Ronaldo Souza, Marvin Vettori, Thiago Santos and Derek Brunson.