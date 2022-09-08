UFC 279 could be the final fight in the storied UFC career of fan-favorite Nate Diaz. Standing in front of him going out on a high is Khamzat Chimaev, an absolute wrecking ball who has dominated the competition since making his UFC debut with two wins in a 10-day stretch in July 2020.

Chimaev made the biggest step up in his career in his most recent fight, surviving a few scary moments against Gilbert Burns to take a decision win. Prior to that fight, it seemed no one could stop Chimaev's momentum as he simply ran through every man placed in front of him. That dominance is why Chimaev currently sits as a -1000 favorite.

Diaz, meanwhile is 1-2 since returning to action after a three-year break from the sport. He has lost back-to-back fights, getting stopped by Jorge Masvidal and losing a decision to current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in a fight where Diaz nearly knocked Edwards out in the final round.

It's set up to be an interesting main event on top of a card loaded with intriguing fights from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, making it the kind of event that can draw plenty of interest from bettors. Luckily for those looking to put a bit of money on the fights, Caesars Sportsbook has you covered for nearly every angle of UFC 279 to get in on the action. We're going to give you a few options to consider with this card from our favorite moneyline play, prop play and parlay play. Let's take a closer look at those picks now.

Best moneyline pick

Hakeem Dawodu (-220) vs. Julian Erosa

Dawodu hasn't been a great finisher in the UFC, with only one stoppage win in the promotion. He is, however, a sharp and effective striker who has the technique to work over Erosa in this fight. If there's one big red flag for Erosa, it's his defense. As aggressive and often effective as he can be, Erosa tends to get hit just as much as he hits with a career 6.29 strikes landed per minute vs. 6.51 absorbed. Against someone who strings strikes together as effectively as Dawodu, that's going to make for a long night for Erosa. This should be a fairly simple win for Dawodu if he can avoid getting stung too badly and -220 is a solid price.

Best prop pick

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett under 2.5 rounds (-115)

While it's possible this fight plays out with Collier grinding Barnett down to the decision, his range and cardio likely allow him to do whatever he wants while Barnett increasingly gasses out and becomes more and more open to a finish. On the flip side, Barnett isn't winning this fight by decision and will need to go for the finish through dramatic means. Just under 50% of Collier's UFC fights have gone under 2.5 rounds while Barnett has seen all three of his UFC fights finish short of the mark. There's good value in the under here.

Best parlay pick

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf over 2.5 rounds (-250)

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson (-210)

Alatengheili (-165) vs. Chad Anheliger



Parlay total (+232)

Of the four women in this parlay, Aldana is the best finisher. Unfortunately, she's facing Chiasson in a clash that doesn't seem promising for a finish to materialize. Dumont isn't much of a finisher and while Wolf comes from a good boxing background, she looked less than impressive on Dana White's Contender Series. In Alatengheili, you have a fighter with a very good chin, heavy power in his punches and the ability to change the landscape of a fight with takedowns. Anheliger has good striking but less ability to make adjustments in the course of a fight.