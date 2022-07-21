UFC is heading back to the United Arab Emirates in October. And they are pulling out all the stops.

The promotion returns to the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Oct. 22 with a pair of title fights atop the marquee as well as three massive undercard bouts. In the main event, the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs when former titleholder Charles Oliveira takes on rising contender Islam Makhachev. Oliveira is riding an incredible 11-fight win streak, but was stripped of his title ahead of his most recent bout against Justin Gaethje after missing weight. Makhachev, meanwhile, is on a 10-fight win steak of his own.

The co-main event features another interesting title tilt when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes on former titleholder TJ Dillashaw. Sterling retained his title in a rematch with Petr Yan last time out while Dillashaw returned from a two-year absence because of a failed drug test to outpoint Cory Sandhagen.

The undercard also features some more massive matchups, including Yan battling Sean O'Malley. Plus, welterweight contenders Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady are set to battle it out. And rising lightweights Beneil Dariush and Matuez Gamrot are also set to throw down.

Below is the announced fight card for UFC 280 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. This page will be updated as the rest of the undercard fills out.

UFC 280 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev -200 vs. Charles Oliveira +170, vacant lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling (c) -155 vs. TJ Dillashaw +130, bantamweight title

Petr Yan -420 vs. Sean O'Malley +330, bantamweights

Sean Brady -135 vs. Belal Muhammad +115, welterweights

Beneil Dariush vs. Matuez Gamrot, lightweights

