It's nearly time for the latest PPV venture for UFC, and the return to Fight Island. The promotion is heading back to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 with a loaded fight card sure to get fans excited for the late afternoon festivities. The event is headlined by a vacant lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising contender Islam Makhachev. Oliviera is on an incredible run of destruction with 11 wins in a row dating back to 2018. He also never lost the title in the cage as he was stripped for missing weight ahead of his clash with Justin Gaethje in May.

The co-main event features another interesting title tilt when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes on former titleholder TJ Dillashaw. Sterling retained his title in a rematch with Petr Yan last time out while Dillashaw returned from a two-year absence because of a failed drug test to outpoint Cory Sandhagen.

Speaking of Yan, the former bantamweight titleholder is set to take on one of the sport's rising stars in Sean O'Malley. The two have beefed over social media in the months leading up to this fight being announced before finally signing on the dotted line. O'Malley is coming off a disappointing no contest after an inadvertent eye poke against Pedro Munhoz in July.

The undercard also features some more massive matchups. Welterweight contenders Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady are set to battle it out. And rising lightweights Beneil Dariush and Matuez Gamrot are also set to throw down.

Below is the announced fight card for UFC 280 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. This page will be updated as the rest of the undercard fills out.

UFC 280 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev -190 vs. Charles Oliveira +160, vacant lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling (c) -170 vs. TJ Dillashaw +145, bantamweight title

Petr Yan -310 vs. Sean O'Malley +250, bantamweights

Matuez Gamrot -190 vs. Beneil Dariush +160, lightweights



Manon Fiorot -190 vs. Katlyn Chookagian +160, women's flyweights

Sean Brady -135 vs. Belal Muhammad +115, welterweights



Caio Borralho -220 vs. Makhmud Muradov +180, middleweights



Nikita Krylov -170 vs. Volkan Oezdemir +145, light heavyweights

Zubaira Tukhugov -155 vs. Lucas Almeida +130, featherweights

Magomed Mustafaev -550 vs. Yamato Nishikawa +400, lightweights

Abubakar Nurmagomedov -175 vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev +150, welterweights

Armen Petrosyan -220 vs. A.J. Dobson +180, middleweights

Muhammad Mokaev -700 vs. Malcolm Gordon +500, flyweights

Karol Rosa -230 vs. Lina Lansberg +190, women's bantamweights

UFC 280 info