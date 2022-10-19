It's nearly time for the latest PPV venture for UFC, and the return to Fight Island. The promotion is heading back to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 with a loaded fight card sure to get fans excited for the late afternoon festivities. The event is headlined by a vacant lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising contender Islam Makhachev. Oliviera is on an incredible run of destruction with 11 wins in a row dating back to 2018. He also never lost the title in the cage as he was stripped for missing weight ahead of his clash with Justin Gaethje in May.

In addition to the wild main event, the co-feature also sees a title on the line in a matchup sure to grab fan's eyes. Bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling is set to take on former titleholder TJ Dillashaw. It will be Sterling's second defense of the 135-pound title and first since his two-fight series with Petr Yan. Dillashaw is back after undergoing knee surgery in 2021 and serving a two-year USADA suspension that cost him the title.

Even beyond the top two fights on the card, this is arguably the deepest the promotion has put together all year. Yan is back in action as well when he takes on fan-favorite Sean O'Malley. More lightweight contenders help fill out the rest of the main card when Matuez Gamrot takes on Beneil Dariush. Plus, women's flyweight Manon Fiorot and Katlyn Chookagian battle it out to stay in the title picture. And not to be outdone, streaking welterweights Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady square off on the prelim main event as both look to stake their claim on a future title shot.

Below is the announced fight card for UFC 280 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. This page will be updated as the rest of the undercard fills out.

UFC 280 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev -190 vs. Charles Oliveira +160, vacant lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling (c) -175 vs. TJ Dillashaw +150, bantamweight title

Petr Yan -270 vs. Sean O'Malley +220, bantamweights

Matuesz Gamrot -190 vs. Beneil Dariush +160, lightweights



Manon Fiorot -210 vs. Katlyn Chookagian +175, women's flyweights

Sean Brady -140 vs. Belal Muhammad +120, welterweights



Caio Borralho -200 vs. Makhmud Muradov +170, middleweights



Nikita Krylov -170 vs. Volkan Oezdemir +145, light heavyweights

Zubaira Tukhugov -155 vs. Lucas Almeida +130, featherweights

Abubakar Nurmagomedov -165 vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev +140, welterweights

Armen Petrosyan -220 vs. A.J. Dobson +180, middleweights

Muhammad Mokaev -1000 vs. Malcolm Gordon +650, flyweights

Karol Rosa -300 vs. Lina Lansberg +240, women's bantamweights

UFC 280 info

Date: Oct. 22

Oct. 22 Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card)

2 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 280 countdown