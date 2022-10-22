The UFC is back in Abu Dhabi. The promotion is set to host UFC 280 on Saturday night from the now famous Yas Island with arguably its deepest fight card of the year in tow. Headlining this massive event is a lightweight title bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising contender Islam Makhachev. The pair have won a combined 21 fights in a row and both posses incredible ground games that lead to finishes.

In addition to the wild main event, the co-feature also sees a title on the line in a matchup sure to grab fan's eyes. Bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling is set to take on former titleholder TJ Dillashaw. It will be Sterling's second defense of the 135-pound title and first since his two-fight series with Petr Yan. Dillashaw is back after undergoing knee surgery in 2021 and serving a two-year USADA suspension that cost him the title.

Elsewhere, Yan is also back in action when he takes on rising contender Sean O'Malley. "Suga" is looking to enter the title picture against his toughest competition to date. Another bout between potential contenders is also on the main card when Matuesz Gamrot takes on Beneil Dariush at lightweight. Plus, welterweight contenders Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady are set to throw down in the featured prelim bout with plenty at stake.

Below is the announced fight card for UFC 280 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. This page will be updated as the rest of the undercard fills out.

UFC 280 fight card, odds, results

Islam Makhachev -190 vs. Charles Oliveira +160, vacant lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling (c) -175 vs. TJ Dillashaw +150, bantamweight title

Petr Yan -270 vs. Sean O'Malley +220, bantamweights

Matuesz Gamrot -190 vs. Beneil Dariush +160, lightweights



Manon Fiorot -210 vs. Katlyn Chookagian +175, women's flyweights

Sean Brady -140 vs. Belal Muhammad +120, welterweights



Caio Borralho -200 vs. Makhmud Muradov +170, middleweights



Nikita Krylov -170 vs. Volkan Oezdemir +145, light heavyweights

Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Armen Petrosyan def. A.J. Dobson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Malcolm Gordon via third-round submission (armbar)

Karol Rosa def. Lina Lansberg via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

UFC 280 info

Date: Oct. 22

Oct. 22 Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card)

2 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 280 countdown

