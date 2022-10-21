Two title fights top the docket Saturday at UFC 280, with the main event featuring former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev fighting for the vacant lightweight title. The pay-per-view main UFC 280 fight card is set for 2 p.m. ET from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev, who has long been pegged by many MMA analysts as a future champion, will get his first shot at the belt on the strength of a 10-fight winning streak. But to become champion he must get past the top-ranked Oliveira, who has won 11 straight fights and has dominated the division since the turn of the decade.

Makhachev is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Oliveira comes back at +170 in the latest UFC 280 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (-175) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender T.J. Dillashaw (+155).

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $13,000.

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $13,000. The accomplished MMA analyst kicked off the 2022 UFC season in January by advising SportsLine members to back Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in the featherweight main event. Kattar's lopsided unanimous-decision victory gave Marley's followers another easy winner.

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev preview

The main event is one of the most anticipated matchups in the history of the lightweight division. The late-blooming Oliveira (33-8-1) had lost four of six and appeared headed toward journeyman status before he embarked on his current winning streak.

The 33-year-old Brazilian has long been one of the sport's dominant grapplers, but he has added a lethal stand-up game and overcame what was a widespread perception of an inability to withstand adversity.

Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round of their May 2021 matchup to win the title and defended it seven months later with a submission of Dustin Poirier seven months later. He was stripped of the title before his defense against Justin Gaethje in May for missing weight by a half pound on a scale that many other fighters on the card complained gave inaccurate readings.

He submitted Gaethje in the first round but was demoted to the top-ranked contender and must now beat Makhachev to reclaim the title.

Makhachev (22-1) is known for his speed wrestling and ground-and-pound in a style that reminds many of his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former champion who retired in 2020 with a 29-0 record.

Makhachev has maintained he never intended to imitate Nurmagomedov, but the similarities are undeniable. The 31-year-old Russian lost his second UFC fight to Adriano Martins in October 2015 but hasn't lost since and has stopped his past four opponents to earn the title shot. You can see who to back here.

UFC 280 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 280 selections here: He is supporting Belal Muhammad (+125) to get past Sean Brady (-145) in a welterweight battle that will be the featured fight on the preliminary card.

Muhammad (21-3-1) is known for his nonstop pace that involves a combination of grappling, wrestling and striking. The Chicago native brings in an eight-fight unbeaten streak and is coming off a decision against Vicente Luque in April.

Brady (15-0) is widely considered one of the division's physically strongest fighters and perhaps its best pure wrestler. He is looking for his sixth consecutive UFC victory.

"Muhammad is the more experienced fighter and the toughest test to date for Brady. This probably comes down to who is having success in the wrestling, and I will side with Muhammad," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC 280 odds, fight card

Islam Makhachev (-190) vs. Charles Oliveira (+170)

Aljamain Sterling (-175) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+155)

Petr Yan (-275) vs. Sean O'Malley (+235)

Mateusz Gamrot (-185) vs. Beneil Dariush (+165)

Sean Brady (-145) vs Belal Muhammad (+125)

Manon Fiorot (-210) vs Katlyn Chookagian (+180)

Caio Borralho (-200) vs. Makhmud Muradov (+175)

Nikita Krylov (-170) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (+150)

Zubaira Tukhugov (-165) vs. Lucas Almeida (+145)

Armen Petrosyan (-200) vs. A.J. Dobson (+175)

Muhammad Mokaev (-1,200) vs. Malcom Gordon (+750)

Karol Rosa (-300) vs. Lina Lansberg (+250)