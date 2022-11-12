Two title fights highlight the UFC 281 card Saturday night, anchored by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking on longtime rival Alex Pereira in the main event. The pay-per-view main card is slated for a 10 p.m. ET start from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adesanya makes his sixth title defense against an old foe in the No. 4-ranked Pereira, who defeated him twice while both were professional kickboxers. However, Adesanya has lost just one fight as an MMA professional, and that came when he moved up a division to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title in March of last year.

Adesanya is a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100), while Pereira is offered at +180 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MMA odds for UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira. In the co-main event, women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza (+280) defends her belt against former champion Zhang Weili (-360).

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $13,000. The accomplished MMA analyst kicked off the 2022 UFC season in January by advising SportsLine members to back Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in the featherweight main event. Kattar's lopsided unanimous-decision victory gave Marley's followers another easy winner.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira preview

Adesanya and Pereira have navigated similar career paths as both turned to professional MMA later in their careers after establishing themselves in other disciplines, primarily kickboxing. The middleweight champion made his MMA debut in March 2012 and maintained a foothold in both sports for the next five-plus years.

Coincidentally, the last fight of his kickboxing career came in the knockout loss to Pereira in March 2017. He walked away from the sport with a record of 30-5 upon signing with the UFC and immediately predicted he would become a champion in the MMA world's most famous promotion.

Adesanya (23-1) wasted no time fulfilling his promise. He made his UFC debut in 2018 and won the interim title in April 2019 against Kelvin Gastelum. The 33-year-old, Nigeria-born fighter became the undisputed champion when he knocked out former titleholder Robert Whittaker in October 2019 at UFC 243.

At that time, Pereira (6-1) wasn't known to UFC observers but he was gaining recognition in lesser-known promotions. In a rare move, the UFC signed him after just four professional fights and fast-tracked him against quality opponents, ostensibly so he could potentially renew his rivalry with Adesanya in a division that was running thin of legitimate contenders.

UFC 281 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 281 selections here: He is going with Renato Moicano (-125) to get past Brad Riddell (+105) in a matchup of explosive lightweight prospects that will be the featured fight on the preliminary card.

Moicano (16-5-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran who is known for his athleticism and lethal ground game, as evidenced by his nine career submission victories. The 33-year-old Brazilian has won two of his past three but is coming off a decision loss to former champion Rafael dos Anjos in March.

Riddell (10-3) is a lethal striker who is known for his durability and straightforward approach. The 31-year-old New Zealander won his first four UFC outings but is now looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. He was submitted by fellow prospect Jalin Turner in July.

"Riddell should be the better and more powerful striker. Moicano's big edge is going to be on the mat, and he could work his way to a submission. He is also the more well-rounded fighter. I will side with Moicano," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC 281 odds, fight card

Israel Adesanya (-220) vs. Alex Pereira (+190)

Zhang Weili (-360) vs. Carla Esparza (+280)

Dustin Poirier (-230) vs. Michael Chandler (+190)

Chris Gutierrez (-230) vs. Frankie Edgar (+190)

Dan Hooker (-150) vs. Claudio Puelles (+125)

Renato Moicano (-125) vs. Brad Riddell (+105)

Dominick Reyes (-220) vs. Ryan Spann (+180)

Erin Blanchfield (-400) vs. Molly McCann (+310)

Andre Petroski (-200) vs. Wellington Turman (+170)

Ottman Azaitar (-155) vs. Matt Frevola (+130)

Silvana Gomez Juarez (-120) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+100)

Sueng Woo Choi (-180) vs. Michael Trizano (+155)

Montel Jackson (-210) vs. Julio Arce (+175)

Carlos Ulberg (-130) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (+110)