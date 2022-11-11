Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title for the sixth time Saturday when he takes No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira in New York City. The pay-per-view main UFC 281 fight card from Madison Square Garden is set for 10 p.m. ET and closes with the second of a title-fight doubleheader. Adesanya and Pereira have never met in the cage but are former rivals from their time as professional kickboxers. They met twice and Pereira won both, one by decision and one by knockout. Now, Pereira is the latest challenger in a division that Adesanya has largely wiped out since taking the crown in October 2019.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira preview

Adesanya and Pereira have navigated similar career paths as both turned to professional MMA later in their careers after establishing themselves in other disciplines, primarily kickboxing. The middleweight champion made his MMA debut in March 2012 and maintained a foothold in both sports for the next five-plus years.

Coincidentally, the last fight of his kickboxing career came in the knockout loss to Pereira in March 2017. He walked away from the sport with a record of 30-5 upon signing with the UFC and immediately predicted he would become a champion in the MMA world's most famous promotion.

Adesanya (23-1) wasted no time fulfilling his promise. He made his UFC debut in 2018 and won the interim title in April 2019 against Kelvin Gastelum. The 33-year-old, Nigeria-born fighter became the undisputed champion when he knocked out former titleholder Robert Whittaker in October 2019 at UFC 243.

At that time, Pereira (6-1) wasn't known to UFC observers but he was gaining recognition in lesser-known promotions. In a rare move, the UFC signed him after just four professional fights and fast-tracked him against quality opponents, ostensibly so he could potentially renew his rivalry with Adesanya in a division that was running thin of legitimate contenders.

The 35-year-old fought a title eliminator against rising contender Sean Strickland at UFC 276 in July and earned the title bid with a first-round knockout. Now, they will renew their rivalry with a UFC title on the line.

UFC 281 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 281 selections here: He is siding with Dominick Reyes (-220) to get past Ryan Spann (+190) in a battle of light heavyweight contenders on the preliminary card.

Reyes (12-3) is a one-time title challenger who memorably pushed former champion Jon Jones to a tight decision in February 2020. But the 32-year-old Californian has since lost two straight by stoppage and hasn't competed since May of last year.

Spann (20-7) is a versatile four-year UFC veteran who has squared off with some of the division's biggest names. The 31-year-old Tennessee native has split his last four fights and is coming off a submission win against prospect Ion Cutelaba in May.

"We haven't seen Reyes in 18 months, and he is coming off three straight losses. I have no idea where his head is at, but he should still have a big striking advantage with more power," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC 281 odds, fight card

