It's Fight Week in New York City once again. UFC is set to head back to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night with a loaded fight card sure to delight fans in the city that never sleeps. A pair of title fights tip the bill, but that's not all fans have to look forward to in this sixth UFC event to take place at the World's Most Famous Arena.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against Alex Pereira. The fight is something of a grudge match after Pereira twice defeated Adesanya in kickboxing, including a brutal knockout win in a 2017 bout. Adesanya will be making the sixth defense of his title.

Carla Esparza is set to defend the women's strawweight title in the co-main event. Esparza will defend the belt against former champion Weili Zhang. This is the second world title reign for Esparza after she won the belt with a May split decision over Rose Namajunas.

The rest of this undercard is sure to have fight fans in the Big Apple jumping. Former title challengers Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are set to slug it out in the lightweight division. New Jersey native and UFC legend Frankie Edgar is scheduled to make his final walk to the Octagon when he takes on Chris Gutierrez. And more lightweight action opens the festivities when Dan Hooker battles Claudio Puelles.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Stay tuned to this page for any new or updates surrounding the event.

UFC 281 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (c) -210 vs. Alex Pereira +175, middleweight championship

Weili Zhang -340 vs. Carla Esparza (c) +270, women's strawweight championship

Dustin Poirier -230 vs. Michael Chandler +190, lightweight

Chris Gutierrez -220 vs. Frankie Edgar +170, bantamweight



Dan Hooker -155 vs. Claudio Puelles +130, lightweight

Renato Moicano -125 vs. Brad Riddell +105, lightweight



Dominick Reyes -220 vs. Ryan Spann +180, light heavyweight



Erin Blanchfield -400 vs. Molly McCann +310, women's flyweight



Andre Petroski -200 vs. Wellington Turman +170, middleweight



Silvana Gomez Juarez -115 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz -105, women's strawweight



Choi Seung-woo -165 vs. Michael Trizano +140, featherweight



Ottman Azaitar -135 vs. Matt Frevola +115, lightweight



Montel Jackson -200 vs. Julio Arce +170, bantamweight



Carlos Ulberg -135 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +115, light heavyweight

UFC 281 info

Date: Nov. 12

Nov. 12 Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City

Madison Square Garden -- New York City Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

UFC 281 countdown

