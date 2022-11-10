UFC 281 goes down on Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's another loaded card as the UFC looks to close out 2022 in a big way. In the main event, Israel Adesanya looks to continue his dominant run as middleweight champion when he faces Alex Pereira, a dangerous striker who holds two kickboxing victories over Adesanya.

Adesanya is not the only champion putting their belt on the line. Women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza will defend her title against former champion Weili Zhang. The fight is the first title defense of Esparza's second reign as champion.

There are several other big fights set for the card, including a guaranteed slugfest at lightweight when Dustin Poirier takes on Michael Chandler, and the last fight of UFC legend Frankie Edgar's career as he takes on Chris Gutierrez.

Every big UFC card draws plenty of attention at the sportsbooks, but a card as big as UFC 281 may have even more people than usual looking to make a wager or two. With that in mind, we have you covered with our picks for the best bet on each main card fight with odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Claudio Puelles via submission (+240) vs. Dan Hooker

The general advice on this fight is to pass entirely. Hooker is a mess, going 1-4 in his five most recent fights with three of those losses coming by stoppage. He's a -155 favorite (as he should be) but Puelles has good grappling and has won three fights via kneebar in the UFC. If you are determined to throw a little something at the fight, throw a small dart at Puelles via submission, which Caesars Sportsbook is boosting from +240 to +270.

Chris Gutierrez (-220) vs. Frankie Edgar

Like Hooker, Edgar has fallen off a cliff over the past several years. Edgar says this is his retirement bout and it would be wonderful to see him end his tremendous career with a victory. Still, Edgar should be 0-5 in his five most recent fights if he hadn't gotten an unearned decision over Pedro Munhoz. Gutierrez isn't a great fighter, but he is younger and has momentum. Edgar will have to close distance by going through some dangerous areas while Gutierrez will be whipping in kicks. Edgar's chin isn't what it used to be and that makes closing that distance an even higher risk. Gutierrez via KO/TKO/DQ at +200 is tempting, but the recommendation is to play it safe and take the straight moneyline pick.

Dustin Poirier (-230) vs. Michael Chandler

If your sportsbook is offering Poirier by KO/TKO/DQ, that is the play. It's sitting around +125 at most books currently, though Caesars is not offering the bet as of the time of publication. With that in mind, simply taking Poirier here makes the most sense. There are some who suggest Poirier's best days are behind him, but Chandler's chin is an issue, even if he survived three rounds with Justin Gaethje. Poirier should be able to find plenty of space to land clean shots with his better technique while Chandler tries to bomb away. It's a dangerous fight for both men, but one where Poirier has the edge.

Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang over 2.5 rounds (-200)

Zhang is a heavy favorite coming into the fight and that makes sense. Zhang is also a dangerous finisher but Esparza's wrestling game has the ability to disrupt Zhang's tempo and force the challenger to navigate some complicated moments. Zhang may find the finish but, as with the two times strikes have stopped Esparza in her career, it is likely to come after 2:30 of Round 2.

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira under 3.5 rounds (+150)

The odds favor the fight to go the distance, while also saying Adesanya by decision is the most likely outcome. Despite safely outworking opponents to go to easy decisions has been Adesanya's style of late, he has shown a willingness to go for the kill in fights where he feels like he needs to make a statement, like his brutal stoppage of Paulo Costa after his heavily-criticized outing against Yoel Romero. Pereira has otherworldly power in his strikes and if Adesanya opens up, the fight becomes dangerous for both men. It's tempting to take the under 4.5 round line at +110 and buy five extra minutes for the fight to end, but taking the extra risk pays out more. Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ at +250 is another interesting line but our best bet for the fight is under 3.5 rounds at +150.