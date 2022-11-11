A ghost from Israel Adesanya's past returns at UFC 281 on Saturday night. Adesanya defends his UFC middleweight champion against Alex Pereira, a vicious striker who defeated Adesanya twice in the kickboxing circuit and remains the only person in combat sports to knock him out. A story-rich headliner for the promotion's return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Adesanya, armed with a sublime and stifling striking game, builds his case as the greatest middleweight of all time with each successful title defense. Adesanya will test the quality of his kickboxing game against arguably the only fighter who can meet or exceed it, former two-division Glory kickboxing champion Pereira.

Adesanya fought his way to the UFC interim middleweight and undisputed middleweight titles in his sixth and seventh UFC fights, respectively. A feat worth celebrating, but one eclipsed by Pereira's accelerated rise through the ranks. A first-round KO of Sean Strickland at UFC 276 rewarded Pereira with a top-five ranking and a UFC title shot in just his fourth fight with the promotion. Adesanya -- having defeated Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker (twice), Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori (twice) and Jared Cannonier -- welcomes a difficult challenge.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 281 below.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 281 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Israel Adesanya (c) -210 vs. Alex Pereira +175, middleweight championship

Weili Zhang -340 vs. Carla Esparza (c) +270, women's strawweight championship

Dustin Poirier -230 vs. Michael Chandler +190, lightweight

Chris Gutierrez -220 vs. Frankie Edgar +170, bantamweight



Dan Hooker -155 vs. Claudio Puelles +130, lightweight

Renato Moicano -125 vs. Brad Riddell +105, lightweight



Dominick Reyes -220 vs. Ryan Spann +180, light heavyweight



Erin Blanchfield -400 vs. Molly McCann +310, women's flyweight



Andre Petroski -200 vs. Wellington Turman +170, middleweight



Silvana Gomez Juarez -115 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz -105, women's strawweight



Choi Seung-woo -165 vs. Michael Trizano +140, featherweight



Ottman Azaitar -135 vs. Matt Frevola +115, lightweight



Montel Jackson -200 vs. Julio Arce +170, bantamweight



Carlos Ulberg -135 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +115, light heavyweight

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Shakiel Mahjouri (writer), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 281 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Adesanya (c) vs. Pereira Adesanya Pereira Adesanya Adesanya Adesanya Esparza (c) vs. Zhang Zhang Zhang Zhang Zhang Zhang Poirier vs. Chandler Chandler Poirier Poirier Poirier Poirier Edgar vs. Gutierrez Gutierrez Gutierrez Gutierrez Edgar Gutierrez Hooker vs. Puelles Hooker Puelles Hooker

Hooker Hooker Records to date (2022) 29-24 29-24 27-26 26-27 32-21

Adesanya vs. Pereira

Campbell: For as good as the backstory is of Pereira having twice defeated Adesanya in kickboxing, including once by brutal knockout, the differences between the two as mixed martial arts can't be forgotten. Yes, Pereira has frightening power in both hands but he's also still so incredibly green as an MMA fighter with just seven pro fights, including three in the Octagon. The threat of Pereira's striking should produce a focused Adesanya who is ready to counter at all times, unlike the more loose, point fighter he has become of late when contenders aren't willing to go for broke against him. Pereira should be plenty willing, which will mean Adesanya must be at his very best. But the deeper the fight goes, the more unknown questions emerge for Pereira, including everything from his stamina and ground game to his ability to make adjustments.

Brookhouse: Despite Pereira having two kickboxing wins over Adesanya, Adesanya is the better striker on a technical level. Pereira is one of the pound-for-pound heaviest hitters in the sport, though, and someone who is going to be unwilling to allow Adesanya to sit back and point fight. The mind games could also come into play, though I believe that would be something that leads to Adesanya looking to "make a point" rather than becoming gunshy. The problem I see for Adesanya is that engaging in striking is uniquely dangerous for him in this fight. Yes, he is better technically, but MMA gloves not only lead to harder shots from Pereira but also to more difficulty in defending against those shots coming at you. An Adesanya win is the more likely outcome, but this feels like the kind of fight where the challenger has a well above average chance of pulling off the upset. It only takes one shot from Pereira to end this fight while Adesanya has to be on point at all times.

Esparza vs. Zhang

Campbell: Rarely before has a two-time champion riding a six-fight win streak been this aggressively dismissed by seemingly everyone heading into a title defense. But whether it's fair or not that fans continue to blame Esparza for how boring her title victory over Rose Namajunas was in their May rematch, few are expecting her to exit the Octagon still wearing her 115-pound belt. The reason is largely because of how much better Zhang has seemed to have gotten as a fighter since losing her title to Namajunas. Zhang, the first Chinese-born UFC champion, rebuilt her body and improved her wrestling skills enough to see oddsmakers install her as nearly a 4-1 favorite. Considering four of Esparaza's six recent wins featured disputed scoring, Zhang appears to be the smart pick for good reason.

Poirier vs. Chandler

Campbell: When you risk it all from the opening bell for the first five minutes of every fight, you are going likely win just as much as you lose. Chandler's exciting 2-2 run since making his UFC debut last year seems to support that. But the former three-time Bellator MMA champion's blitzkrieg approach might also be his best chance at getting to the chin of Poirier, whose accumulation of damage over an incredible career will one day catch up to him. Even if Chandler follows through on his threat to play it safer than normal (by wrestling) given that a title shot could be in play for the winner, the fireworks fans expect should still be there eventually. Chandler nearly knocked out then-champion Charles Oliveira in 2021 and appears poised for a possible second run at the belt.