The middleweight championship is up for grabs at UFC 281 on Saturday night. Champion Israel Adesanya will put his belt on the line against the man who twice defeated him in kickboxing, Alex Pereira, inside New York City's famed Madison Square.

Adesanya will be making the sixth defense of his middleweight title. Pereira, meanwhile, has been fast-tracked to a title shot, likely because of his wins over Adesanya in the kickboxing ring, the second of which came by brutal knockout.

Women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza will also be defending her title on Saturday night. Esparza, who is on her second reign as champion, will put her title on the line against former champion Weili Zhang.

Another fight that has fight fans salivating is a surefire lightweight slugfest between fan favorites Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier. Neither man can afford a setback with a loss but a win moves the victor closer to another title shot at 155 pounds.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 281 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 281 prelims

Date: Nov. 12 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET for early prelims

Channel: ESPNNews | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 281 main card

Date: Nov. 12 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 281 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 281 main card, odds