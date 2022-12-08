Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will face No. 4-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev on Saturday in the main event of UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view main UFC 282 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. The main event was originally slated to be a rematch between reigning champion Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira, but Prochazka is out indefinitely because of an injury suffered in training camp, and Teixeira didn't want to face a new opponent on short notice. The No. 3-ranked Blachowicz lost the title last October to Teixeira but can reclaim it with a win over Ankalaev, who has widely been projected as a future champion since joining the UFC in March 2018.

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev preview

The UFC brass decided to go the interim-title route when it became clear that the original main event would be in limbo indefinitely. The opportunity fell to Blachowicz and Ankalaev, both of whom were top candidates for the next title fight at light heavyweight and were already set to face each other on the card.

Blachowicz (29-9) memorably went on a late-career surge that saw him win nine of 10 fights and capture the belt in the process. His first successful defense came against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who was undefeated at the time and aiming to become a two-division champion.

But the 39-year-old Polish slugger, who is best known for his massive power and underrated athleticism, came out flat against Teixeira and was submitted in the second round at UFC 267. However, he rebounded with a stoppage win over No. 5-ranked Aleksandar Rakic in May to rejoin the title picture.

Ankalaev (18-1) joined the UFC as an undefeated and coveted prospect known for his length and knockout power, but his rise was briefly derailed by a last-second submission loss to journeyman Paul Craig in his UFC debut.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter has since won nine straight, but his stock dipped a bit because he faced mostly modest competition during that span. Moreover, a relatively cautious style led to three consecutive lackluster decision victories. But the prospect recaptured some of his momentum and fan support behind a second-round stoppage of former title challenger Anthony Smith at UFC 277 in May. You can see who to back here.

UFC 282 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 282 selections here: He is siding with Billy Quarantillo (-170) to outlast Alexander Hernandez (+150) in a battle of featherweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Quarantillo (16-4) is a versatile prospect known for his rugged ground game and nonstop pace. The 33-year-old New York native won his first three UFC outings but has since dropped two of three.

Hernandez (13-5) is moving down a weight class after he struggled to gain consistent traction at lightweight. The 30-year-old St. Louis native has shown power and athleticism, but has alternated wins and losses in his past eight appearances.

"The longer this fight goes the more I see it favoring Quarantillo. I will take him to win a decision by landing more volume and mixing in takedowns," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC 282 odds, fight card

Magomed Ankalaev (-260) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+220)

Paddy Pimblett (-245) vs. Jared Gordon (+205)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-170) vs Alex Morono (+150):

Dricus du Plessis (-180) vs. Darren Till (+160)

Ilia Topuria (-140) vs. Bryce Mitchell (+120)

Joaquin Buckley (-155) vs. Chris Curtis (+135)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-165) vs. Chris Daukaus (+145)

Raul Rosas (-240) vs. Jay Perrin (+200)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-310) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+255)

Billy Quarantillo (-170) vs. Alexander Hernandez (+150)

Erik Silva (-115) vs. TJ Brown (-105)

Vinicius Salvador (-210) vs. Daniel Da Silva (+180)

Cameron Saaiman (-310) vs. Steven Koslow (+255)