Things change quickly in the sport of mixed martial arts. That remains true as UFC closes out 2022 with what was planned to be an epic rematch for the light heavyweight title. Instead, that title is now vacant and looking to crown a new champion at UFC 282 in Las Vegas.

Former champion Jan Blachowicz will battle Magomed Ankalaev for the title now after Jiri Prochazka chose to vacate it following a devastating injury in training camp. Prochazka suffered a brutal shoulder injury that UFC president Dana White said was one of the worst his doctors had ever seen. As a result of how long the recovery time would be, Prochazka chose to free the title up for the rest of the division. His original challenger, Glover Teixeira, was reportedly offered a chance to face Ankalaev, but turned down the opportunity while asking for more time to prepare.

Ankalaev will enter his first title opportunity on a nine-fight win streak while Blachowicz earned a win over Aleksandr Rakic in his last outing -- his first since ceding the belt to Teixeira in October 2021.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 282 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 282 fight card, odds

Magomed Ankalaev -240 vs. Jan Blachowicz +200, light heavyweights



Paddy Pimblett -200 vs. Jared Gordon +170, lightweights

Santiago Ponzinibbio -380 vs. Robbie Lawler +300, welterweights

Ilia Topuria -165 vs. Bryce Mitchell +140, featherweights

Alexander Gustafsson -165 vs. Ovince Saint-Preux +140, light heavyweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -280 vs. Jay Perrin +230, bantamweights

Dricus Du Plessis -140 vs. Darren Till +120, middleweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -190 vs. Chris Daukaus +160, heavyweights

Edmen Shahbazyan -330 vs. Dalcha Lungiambula +260, middleweights

Billy Quarantillo -170 vs. Alexander Hernandez +145, featherweights

Joaquin Buckley -130 vs. Chris Curtis +110, middleweights

Erik Silva -160 vs. TJ Brown +135, featherweights

Ronnie Lawrence -240 vs. Cameron Saaiman +200, bantamweights

UFC 282 info