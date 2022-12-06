Things change quickly in the sport of mixed martial arts. That remains true as UFC closes out 2022 with what was planned to be an epic rematch for the light heavyweight title. Instead, that title is now vacant and looking to crown a new champion at UFC 282 in Las Vegas.

Former champion Jan Blachowicz will battle Magomed Ankalaev for the title now after Jiri Prochazka chose to vacate it following a devastating injury in training camp. Prochazka suffered a brutal shoulder injury that UFC president Dana White said was one of the worst his doctors had ever seen. As a result of how long the recovery time would be, Prochazka chose to free the title up for the rest of the division. His original challenger, Glover Teixeira, was reportedly offered a chance to face Ankalaev, but turned down the opportunity while asking for more time to prepare.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Ankalaev will enter his first title opportunity on a nine-fight win streak while Blachowicz earned a win over Aleksandr Rakic in his last outing -- his first since ceding the belt to Teixeira in October 2021.

The co-main event brings some star power, however, as Paddy Pimblett makes his return to the Octagon. The native of Liverpool, England, is set for his debut on a UFC PPV when he takes on Jared Gordon in a lightweight contest. Pimblett has won all three of his appearances thus far with the promotion and each win has come by stoppage. Gordon enters the bout having won four of his last five since 2020.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 282 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 282 fight card, odds

Magomed Ankalaev -260 vs. Jan Blachowicz +210, light heavyweights



Paddy Pimblett -240 vs. Jared Gordon +200, lightweights

Dricus Du Plessis -180 vs. Darren Till +155, middleweights

Ilia Topuria -135 vs. Bryce Mitchell +115, featherweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -170 vs. Chris Daukaus +145, heavyweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -230 vs. Jay Perrin +190, bantamweights

Edmen Shahbazyan -310 vs. Dalcha Lungiambula +250, middleweights

Joaquin Buckley -150 vs. Chris Curtis +125, middleweights

Billy Quarantillo -160 vs. Alexander Hernandez +135, featherweights

Ovine Saint Preux -110 vs. Antonio Trocoli -110, light heavyweights

Erik Silva -115 vs. TJ Brown -105, featherweights



Vinicus Salvador -210 vs. Daniel Da Silva +175, flyweights

Cameron Saaiman -280 vs. Steven Koslow +230, bantamweights

UFC 282 info

Date: Dec. 10



Dec. 10 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 282 countdown