Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira have the rare challenge of competing with their own Fight of the Year candidate in 2022. Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Dec. 10. It serves as a sequel to their thrilling, back-and-forth fight at UFC 275 in June.

Prochazka and Teixeira delivered arguably the greatest UFC light heavyweight championship fight of all time in June. In a story-rich battle, Prochazka ascended from UFC debutant to champion in just three fights against Teixeira, the oldest first-time champ in UFC history. They fought tooth and nail for nearly five full rounds -- Teixeira landed 159 total strikes against Prochazka's 157. In a shocking deviation from expectations, striking specialist Prochazka submitted dominant grappler Teixeira with 28 seconds left in a fight Teixeira was winning. They will have the honor of closing out UFC's pay-per-view calendar for 2022.

UFC 282's co-headliners will have a close eye on how the main event plays out. Jan Blachowicz (No. 2) and Magomed Ankalaev (No. 3) are fighting to likely determine the next challenger for the light heavyweight title; although, a Teixeira win on Saturday could lead to an immediate trilogy fight. It is also possible that Blachowicz or Ankalaev could be swapped into the main event should either headliner suffer a pre-fight injury or miss weight.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 282 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 282 fight card, odds

Jiri Prochazka (c) -200 vs. Glover Teixeira +170, light heavyweight championship

Magomed Ankalaev -220 vs. Jan Blachowicz +180, light heavyweights

Paddy Pimblett -200 vs. Jared Gordon +170, lightweights

Santiago Ponzinibbio -400 vs. Robbie Lawler +310, welterweights

Ilia Topuria -165 vs. Bryce Mitchell +140, featherweights

Alexander Gustafsson -165 vs. Ovince Saint-Preux +140, light heavyweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -280 vs. Jay Perrin +230, bantamweights

Dricus Du Plessis -135 vs. Darren Till +115, middleweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -190 vs. Chris Daukaus +160, heavyweights

Edmen Shahbazyan -330 vs. Dalcha Lungiambula +260, middleweights

Billy Quarantillo -175 vs. Alexander Hernandez +150, featherweights

Chris Curtis -110 vs. Joaquin Buckley -110, middleweights

Erik Silva -165 vs. TJ Brown +140, featherweights

Ronnie Lawrence -240 vs. Cameron Saaiman +200, bantamweights

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva, flyweights



UFC 282 info