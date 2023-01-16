UFC 283 marks the promotion's first visit to Brazil in two years and first pay-per-view in the country since UFC 237 in May 2019. Unusual circumstances at the end of 2022 led to a main event booked on six weeks' notice, complimenting an extraordinary rivalry entering its fourth consecutive year of competition.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill was abruptly booked for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship moments after the conclusion of UFC 282. Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw on Dec. 10, leaving the title relinquished weeks earlier by Jiri Prochazka unclaimed. UFC president Dana White -- bored with the action in the Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev fight -- turned around and announced Teixeira vs. Hill that same night. Teixeira returns after a come-from-behind loss to Prochazka in a Fight of the Year frontrunner while Hill has racked up three consecutive wins via stoppage and ranks No. 7 in the division.

The co-main event features a historic fourth fight between men's flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champion Brandon Moreno. The two are tied 1-1-1 in their series. Figueiredo has only fought Moreno, once each calendar year, since the start of their rivalry. The two fought to a draw in December 2020, Moreno won via third-round submission in June 2021 and Figueiredo earned the title back via unanimous decision in a January 2022 Fight of the Year candidate. Moreno took a brief detour from his legendary rival and defeated Kai Kara-France for the interim title this past July.

The rest of the UFC 283 card is littered with names familiar to fans. Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns fights record-setting winner Neil Magny, former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade takes on Lauren Murphy up a division and the icon Mauricio "Shogun" Rua is expected to engage in one last war before retiring.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 283 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 283 fight card, odds

Jamahal Hill -125 vs. Glover Teixeira +105, light heavyweight championship

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -115 vs. Brandon Moreno (ic) -105, flyweight championship

Gilbert Burns -450 vs. Neil Magny +350, welterweights

Jessica Andrade -500 vs. Lauren Murphy +380, women's flyweights

Johnny Walker -190 vs. Paul Craig +160, light heavyweights

Ihor Potieria -210 vs. Mauricio Rua +175, light heavyweights

Gregory Rodrigues -330 vs. Bruno Ferreira +260, middleweights

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa, lightweights

Jailton Almeida -1000 vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov +650, heavyweights

Gabriel Bonfim -190 vs. Mounir Lazzez +160, welterweights

Cody Stamann -340 vs. Luan Luiz Lacerda, bantamweights

Terrance McKinney -125 vs. Ismael Bonfim +105, lightweights



Warlley Alves -115 vs. Nicolas Dalby -105, welterweights

Josiane Nunes -550 vs. Zarah Fairn +400, women's featherweights



UFC 283 info

Date: Jan. 21



Jan. 21 Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

