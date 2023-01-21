The first UFC PPV event of 2023 is here. The promotion heads to Brazil with a loaded fight card on Saturday night featuring Brazilian combatants throughout. It's also the first time the promotion has returned to the country for an event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The card is anchored by a pair of title fights, each with their own unique story.

The headliner sees the vacant light heavyweight title at stake for the second consecutive PPV. This time it will be Glover Teixeira taking on Jamahal Hill after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev battled to a disputed majority draw at UFC 282 in December. This all came about because former champion Jiri Prochazka, who earned the title with an incredible win over Teixeira in June, was forced to vacate the title because of a shoulder injury that's expected to sideline him for a year.

The co-main event draws a conclusion to an epic rivalry at flyweight when champion Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Brandon Moreno for a historic fourth time. It's the first quadrilogy in promotional history and also carries the distinction of each fight having a title at stake. Figueiredo earned a bit of redemption in their third fight by taking a narrow decision. The series sits at 1-1-1 in this battle of titans at 125 pounds.

While those two title fights will get tons of attention, the rest of the undercard has plenty of intriguing matchups for every fight fan. Former title challenger Gilbert Burns is back when he takes on Neil Magny. And former champion Jessica Andrade returns to where she claimed the 115-pound title when she takes on Lauren Murphy at flyweight. Plus, light heavyweight finishers Johnny Walker and Paul Craig will slug it out in the PPV opener.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 283 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 283 fight card, odds

Jamahal Hill -140 vs. Glover Teixeira +120, light heavyweight championship

Brandon Moreno (ic) -125 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (c) +105, flyweight championship

Gilbert Burns -500 vs. Neil Magny +380, welterweights

Jessica Andrade -500 vs. Lauren Murphy +380, women's flyweights

Johnny Walker -200 vs. Paul Craig +170, light heavyweights

Ihor Potieria -210 vs. Mauricio Rua +175, light heavyweights

Gregory Rodrigues -310 vs. Bruno Ferreira +250, middleweights

Jailton Almeida -1000 vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov +650, heavyweights



Gabriel Bonfim -165 vs. Mounir Lazzez +140, welterweights

Cody Stamann -370 vs. Luan Luiz Lacerda +290, bantamweights

Terrance McKinney -125 vs. Ismael Bonfim +105, lightweights



Warlley Alves -135 vs. Nicolas Dalby +115, welterweights

Josiane Nunes -550 vs. Zarah Fairn +400, women's featherweights

Saimon Oliveira -135 vs. Daniel Marcos +115, bantamweights

UFC 283 info

Date: Jan. 21



Jan. 21 Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 283 countdown

