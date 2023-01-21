The UFC seeks better luck a second time in crowning a new light heavyweight championship. Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill fight for the vacant crown at UFC 283, plus a historic flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is slated for the co-main event from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday night.

Jiri Prochazka and Teixeira were expected to run back their 2022 Fight of the Year at UFC 282. Prochazka vacated the title due to injury and Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev was eventually upgraded to a vacant title fight. Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ended in a split draw. UFC president Dana White, unsatisfied with how UFC 282 ended, turned around that same evening and booked Teixeira vs. Hill for January. Teixeira is the UFC's oldest first-time champion and Hill is a hungry up-and-comer.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 283 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 283 prelims

Date: Jan. 21 | Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET for early prelims

Channel: ABC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 283 main card

Date: Jan. 21 | Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 283 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 283 main card, odds