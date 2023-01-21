Glover Teixeira will attempt to add another chapter to his mixed martial arts legacy Saturday when he meets rising contender Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 283. Their showdown highlights the pay-per-view main UFC 283 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At UFC 267 in October 2021, Teixeira became the oldest first-time UFC champion at age 42 when he defeated former title-holder Jan Blachowicz. The Brazilian lost the title last year but will become champion for the second time if he gets past the No. 7-ranked Hill, who is making his first title-shot appearance.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill preview

The matchup of Teixeira vs. Hill was hastily put together on six weeks' notice after the promotion's previous plans for the light heavyweight division didn't work out as hoped. At UFC 282 in December, Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Jan Blachowicz met for the interim title and the fight ended in a rare split draw, leaving the title without a claim.

UFC president Dana White, apparently unimpressed with either fighter's performance, announced afterward that a rematch would not be booked and he would instead turn his attention to planning Teixeira vs. Hill for the vacant title.

Teixeira seemed an obvious choice for an opportunity because he was ahead on the scorecards against Prochazka (33-8) before losing by submission at the 4:32 mark of the fifth round. Their wild back-and-forth affair won numerous Fight of the Year honors from MMA media outlets.

Hill (11-1-1) was viewed as a bit of a surprise selection by some MMA observers, but his profile was on the rise because his last four wins have all come by stoppage. In his UFC headlining debut last August, he stopped former title challenger Thiago Santos in the fourth round. You can see who Marley is backing here.

Top UFC 283 expert picks

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 283 selections here: He is backing Mounir Lazzez (+155) to pull the upset of Gabriel Bonfim (-180) in a matchup of explosive welterweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Lazzez (11-2) has made an impression with his pace and versatile skill set while winning two of his first three UFC appearances. The 35-year-old Tunisian hasn't fought since taking a decision victory over Ange Loosa in April of last year.

Bonfim (13-0) is a well-regarded prospect who will be making his UFC debut following a series of dominant performances in various promotions. The 25-year-old Brazilian earned a contract with the promotion following a first-round submission of Trey Waters on "Dana White's Contender Series" last September.

"Bonfim has nasty submissions, and he throws with bad intentions on the feet. But Lazzez should be the more technical striker and he can win by stoppage or decision. I would rather side with the underdog in what rates to be a close fight," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC 283 odds, fight card

Jamahal Hill (-125) vs. Glover Teixeira (+105)

Brandon Moreno (-115) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (-105)

Gilbert Burns (-455) vs. Neil Magny (+345)

Jessica Andrade (-550) vs. Lauren Murphy (+400)

Johnny Walker (-190) vs. Paul Craig (+160)

Ihor Potieria (-215) vs. Mauricio Rua (+180)

Gabriel Bonfim (-180) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+155)

Jailton Almeida (-950) vs. Shamil Almeida (+650)

Cody Stamann (-350) vs. Luan Lacerda (+275)

Terrance McKinney (-125) vs. Ismael Bonfim (+105)

Warlley Alves (-120) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+100)

Josiane Nunes (-550) vs. Zarah Fairn (+400)

Saimon Oliveira (-160) vs. Daniel Marcos (+140)

Thiago Moises (-320) vs. Melquizael Costa (+250)