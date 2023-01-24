Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov officially laid out the challenge to Volkanovski in the aftermath of UFC 280, an opportunity Volkanovski had lobbied for months.

Volkanovski's detour to lightweight necessitates a new champion at 145 pounds. Contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will compete to crown the interim featherweight champion in the co-main event. Rodriguez is a highlight-reel striker coming off a TKO via injury against Brian Ortega. Emmett has quietly worked himself into contention with big power and uncanny toughness, most recently defeating Calvin Kattar.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 284 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 284 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev -340 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +270, lightweight championship

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett, interim flyweight championship

Jack Della Madalena vs. Randy Brown, welterweights

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, heavyweights

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menfield, light heavyweights

Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang, light heavyweights

Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweights

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweights



Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado, lightweights

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis, featherweights

Junior Tafa vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta, heavyweights

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed, women's strawweights

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder, featherweights

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner, lightweights



UFC 284 info