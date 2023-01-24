Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov officially laid out the challenge to Volkanovski in the aftermath of UFC 280, an opportunity Volkanovski had lobbied for months.
Volkanovski's detour to lightweight necessitates a new champion at 145 pounds. Contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will compete to crown the interim featherweight champion in the co-main event. Rodriguez is a highlight-reel striker coming off a TKO via injury against Brian Ortega. Emmett has quietly worked himself into contention with big power and uncanny toughness, most recently defeating Calvin Kattar.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 284 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 284 fight card, odds
- Islam Makhachev -340 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +270, lightweight championship
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett, interim flyweight championship
- Jack Della Madalena vs. Randy Brown, welterweights
- Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, heavyweights
- Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menfield, light heavyweights
- Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang, light heavyweights
- Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweights
- Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweights
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado, lightweights
- Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis, featherweights
- Junior Tafa vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta, heavyweights
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed, women's strawweights
- Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder, featherweights
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner, lightweights
UFC 284 info
- Date: Feb. 11
- Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV