Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov officially laid out the challenge to Volkanovski in the aftermath of UFC 280, an opportunity Volkanovski had lobbied for months.

Volkanovski's detour to lightweight necessitates a new champion at 145 pounds. Contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will compete to crown the interim featherweight champion in the co-main event. Rodriguez is a highlight-reel striker coming off a TKO via injury against Brian Ortega. Emmett has quietly worked himself into contention with big power and uncanny toughness, most recently defeating Calvin Kattar.

The main card also features Perth's own Jack Della Maddalena -- one of CBS Sports' potential breakout stars of 2023 -- in a welterweight clash against Randy Brown. Maddalena went three for three in his debut UFC year against meaningful opposition and has another tough test ahead of him. Brown struggled with inconsistency for a long time but enters UFC 283 on a four-fight winning streak.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 284 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 284 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev -410 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +320, lightweight championship

Yair Rodriguez -165 vs. Josh Emmett +140, interim flyweight championship

Jack Della Madalena -310 vs. Randy Brown +250, welterweights

Justin Tafa -125 vs. Parker Porter +105, heavyweights

Jimmy Crute -220 vs. Alonzo Menfield +180, light heavyweights

Tyson Pedro -240 vs. Zhang Mingyang +200, light heavyweights

Josh Culibao -115 vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan -105, featherweights

Kleydson Rodrigues -310 vs. Shannon Ross +250, flyweights



Jamie Mullarkey -260 vs. Francisco Prado +210, lightweights

Jack Jenkins -360 vs. Don Shainis +280, featherweights

Loma Lookboonmee -280 vs. Elise Reed +230, women's strawweights



Shane Young -135 vs. Blake Bilder +115, featherweights

Zubaira Tukhugov -550 vs. Elves Brenner +400, lightweights



UFC 284 info

Date: Feb. 11



Feb. 11 Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia

RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 284 countdown