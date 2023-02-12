UFC 284 delivered the goods on Saturday night in Australia. Islam Makhachev retained his lightweight title despite a valiant effort from featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev took home a unanimous decision in the main event from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Despite all three judges giving Makhachev the nod, Volkanovski impressed many in moving up to 155 pounds and giving the champion all he could handle. Meanwhile, Makhachev improved his win streak to 12 as he continues to dominate the fighters pitted against him.

The undercard also saw Yair Rodriguez earn the interim featherweight crown with a second-round submission of Josh Emmett. Rodriguez will likely have a date with Volkanovski later this year. Plus, Jack Della Maddalena continues to impress as he scored another first-round stoppage with a submission of Randy Brown.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including instant analysis of UFC 284 at the conclusion of the event.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.

UFC 284 fight card, results

Islam Makhachev (c) def. Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Yair Rodriguez (ic) def. Josh Emmett

Jack Della Maddalena def. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter via first-round knockout (punch)

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menfield ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Modestas Bukauskas def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Josh Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Kleydson Rodrigues def. Shannon Ross via first-round TKO (punches)

Jamie Mullarkey def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Blake Bilder def. Shane Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

UFC 284 countdown