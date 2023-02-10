The UFCs first super fight of 2023 takes place Saturday as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski attempts to become a two-division king when he takes on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Their battle anchors the main UFC 284 card (10 p.m. ET) from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski is undefeated in 12 UFC fights, a span that has seen him become the featherweight champion and defend the belt four times. Now, in front of his adoring home-country fans, he takes on a prodigal talent in Makhachev, who won the vacant lightweight title last December and has long been hailed as a potentially dominant champion.

UFC 284: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev preview

Volkanovski (25-1) is a former professional rugby player who turned his attention to mixed martial arts about decade ago and lost more than 70 pounds to get in shape for the endeavor. By his own account, he isn't the most naturally gifted athlete nor a prodigious fighting talent, but credits his success as the ultimate testament to dedication and hard work.

The 34-year-old Australian joined the UFC in November 2016 and gradually worked his way up the ranks, earning a title shot with a decisive win over former champion Jose Aldo. He won the title in December 2019 with a decision win against longtime popular former champion Max Holloway and would go on to sweep two subsequent rematches.

He's now the top-rated fighter in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings and has a showcase main event in his home country to possibly become the promotion's fifth two-division champion. The others are Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo.

To do so, he'll have to get past Makhachev (23-1), the sinister Russian fighter who has long been hailed as a potential future champion. Makhachev has many traits similar to those of his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former lightweight king who retired with a 29-0 record.

Makhachev has a similar wrestling-heavy style that he uses to create finishing opportunities on the mat. He already has eight career submissions, the same number Nurmagomedov retired with, to go along with four knockouts.

The 31-year-old received a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round submission of former champion Charles Oliveira last December to claim the vacant title. You can see who Marley is backing here.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 284 selections here: He is taking Francisco Prado (+210) to pull the upset of Jamie Mullarkey (-260) in a lightweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Prado (11-0) is an explosive and versatile talent who will be making his UFC debut. The Argentinian fighter signed a contract on the strength of a 6-0 run through the Samurai Fight House promotion that saw all his wins come by first-round stoppage.

Mullarkey (15-5) is a power puncher who has won three of his last four outings, with two of those victories coming by stoppage. The Australian took a split decision over former contender Michael Johnson last July.

"Mullarkey is a well-rounded fighter who will have the edge in experience. But he has a questionable chin and Prado throws bombs," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC 284 odds, fight card

Islam Makhachev (-440) vs. Alex Volkanovski (+335)

Yair Rodriguez (-165) vs. Josh Emmett (+140)

Jack Della Maddalena (-335) vs. Randy Brown (+260)

Jim Crute (-195) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+165)

Kleydson Rodrigues (-320) vs. Shannon Ross (+250)

Joshua Culibao (-115) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (-105)

Shane Young (-130) vs. Blake Bilder (+110)

Loma Lookboonmee (-270) vs. Elise Reed (+220)

Jack Jenkins (-335) vs. Don Shainis (+260)

Justin Tafa (-135) vs. Parker Porter (+115)

Jamie Mullarkey (-260) vs. Francisco Prado (+210)

Tyson Pedro (-260) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+210)