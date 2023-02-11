A rare champion vs. champion fight headlines Saturday's UFC 284 when featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski moves up to challenge lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev. The action goes down from Volkanovski's home country of Australia, but he remains a considerable underdog in betting odds.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will battle to crown an interim featherweight championship. The winner will be waiting to challenge Volkanovski if and when he returns to the 145-pound division.

Several of Australia and New Zealand's top fighters are also on the card and should have the RAC Arena in Perth by the time Volkanovski enters the cage in his bid to become just the fifth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 284 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 284 prelims

Date: Feb. 11 | Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia

Time: 6 p.m. ET for early prelims

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 284 main card

Date: Feb. 11 | Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 283 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 284 main card, odds