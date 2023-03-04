UFC 285 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday and the 14-fight card will be headlined by Jon "Bones" Jones returning to the Octagon to take on Cyril Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, with the prelims set for 8 p.m. ET. Jones is looking to become just the eighth fighter in history to win a championship in two divisions. We'll also see Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso for the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship in the co-main event.

It's a loaded UFC DFS fighter pool for Saturday with a blend of established veterans and up-and-coming fighters scattered throughout the UFC 285 fight card.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years.

Last month at UFC 284, McClure was all over Yair Rodriguez and Kleydson Rodrigues. The result: Rodriguez won with a triangle choke in the second round and Rodrigues scored a knockout in less than a minute. Anybody who built their lineups around them were well on the way to a profitable day.

For UFC 285 on Saturday, one of McClure's top MMA DFS picks is Dricus du Plessis at $8,700 on DraftKings. The 29-year-old South African is 18-2 in his career and he's won each of his first four UFC outings while on a six-fight winning streak overall.

Du Plessis has finished five of the six opponents he's beaten -- three knockouts and two submissions -- during his current streak and his opponent Derek Brunson is coming off a knockout loss to Jared Cannonier last February. Brunson is 39 and the Cannonier fight was the only one that he's taken in the last 18 months, so rust could be a factor while du Plessis should be in great shape after defeating Darren Till in December.

Part of McClure's optimal UFC DFS strategy also includes rostering Bo Nickal ($9,600 on DraftKings) as he takes on Jamie Pickett in a middleweight bout to kick off the main card. The 27-year-old wrestled at Penn State, where he was a three-time national champion, and eventually went on to win U23 World Championship in Budapest at 92 kilograms in 2019.

Nickal came up just short of reaching the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, losing in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials to eventual gold medalist David Taylor. Nickal then decided to transition into MMA, where he's won his first three bouts in 1:02 or less with two of those wins coming in "Dana White's Contender Series." Now he'll be making his UFC debut against Pickett, who has lost four of his last six UFC fights.

