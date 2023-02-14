The long-awaited heavyweight debut of Jon Jones is here. Jones is arguably the greatest fighter in MMA history and is certainly UFC's best light heavyweight champion. He returns from a 37-month layoff to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 285 in Las Vegas on March 4.

The fight announcement was paired with the disappointing news that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was stripped of the title after being released from the organization. Jones long dominated the 205-pound division with his elite striking, wrestling, distance management and fight IQ. Gane is an athletic, nimble and rangy striker packing a serious punch. Gane has been nearly flawless since debuting with the UFC in 2019, going 8-1 with a close decision loss to Ngannou as the only blemish on his record.

UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko continues her legacy-building run in pursuit of an eighth consecutive title defense and a reign that has exceeded 1,500 days. Challenger Alexa Grasso has a mountain to overcome if she wants to become the third Mexican champion in UFC history. She is buoyed by countrymen Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez, both of whom captured titles at UFC 283 and UFC 284, respectively. Shevchenko vs. Grasso occupies the co-main event.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 285 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 285 fight card, odds

Jon Jones -155 vs. Ciryl Gane +130, vacant UFC heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko -625 vs. Alexa Grasso +450, UFC women's flyweight championship

Jalin Turner vs. TBD, lightweights

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, welterweights

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweights

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweights

Ian Machado Garry vs. Son Kenan, welterweights

Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce, bantamweights

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas, women's flyweights

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweights

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman, bantamweights

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci, women's strawweights

Da'mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat, bantamweights

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweights



UFC 285 info