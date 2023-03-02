One of the biggest PPV events of the year is nearly upon us. UFC 285 is set to go down on Saturday night in Las Vegas with the long-awaited return of Jon Jones tipping the bill. Jones will make his debut in the heavyweight division when he takes on former title challenger Ciryl Gane in the main event.

The fight announcement was paired with the disappointing news that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was stripped of the title after being released from the organization. Jones long dominated the 205-pound division with his elite striking, wrestling, distance management and fight IQ. Gane is an athletic, nimble and rangy striker packing a serious punch. Gane has been nearly flawless since debuting with the UFC in 2019, going 8-1 with a close decision loss to Ngannou as the only blemish on his record.

The co-main event sees another stellar champion return to the Octagon when women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko takes on Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko is unbeaten since the division's inception in 2018 with nine straight victories. Grasso, meanwhile, enters having won her last four contests.

This card is among the deepest in years in terms of talent. Look no further than the featured bout where rising lightweight contenders Matuesz Gamrot and Jalin Turner square off. Plus, undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov is back in a welterweight contest against veteran Geoff Neal. And Bo Nickal makes his much-anticipated debut when he takes on Jamie Pickett at middleweight.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 285 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 285 fight card, odds

Jon Jones -160 vs. Ciryl Gane +135, vacant UFC heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko -575 vs. Alexa Grasso +425, UFC women's flyweight championship

Matuesz Gamrot -220 vs. Jalin Turner +180, lightweights

Shavkat Rakhmonov -500 vs. Geoff Neal +380, welterweights

Bo Nickal -1600 vs. Jamie Pickett +900, middleweights

Dricus du Plessis -230 vs. Derek Brunson +190, middleweights

Ian Garry -700 vs. Son Kenan +475, welterweights

Cody Garbrandt -170 vs. Trevin Jones +145, bantamweights

Amanda Ribas -120 vs. Viviane Araujo +100, women's flyweights

Marc-Andre Barriault -150 vs. Julian Marquez +125, middleweights

Cameron Saaiman -300 vs. Mana Martinez +240, bantamweights

Tabatha Ricci -280 vs. Jessica Penne +230, women's strawweights

Farid Basharat -480 vs. Da'mon Blackshear +360, bantamweights

UFC 285 info

Date: March 4



March 4 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

