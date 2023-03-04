One of the biggest PPV events of the year is nearly upon us. UFC 285 is set to go down on Saturday night in Las Vegas with the long-awaited return of Jon Jones tipping the bill. Jones will make his debut in the heavyweight division when he takes on former title challenger Ciryl Gane in the main event.
Jones is arguably the greatest fighter to ever step inside the Octagon with a resume that's incredibly deep. He beat a who's who of legends in his pair of runs with the light heavyweight title before vacating the belt in February 2020 with hopes of moving up. It took over three years to make that happen as he feuded with UFC management over his pay and prepared his body for the bulk up to heavyweight.
Gane, meanwhile, represents the new wave of MMA as he quickly made his way up the heavyweight ladder to challenge Ngannou for the title in January 2022. He lost by decision, but bounced back with a knockout of Tai Tuivasa late last year. Gane has a diverse skillset with near equal styles of victory in knockout, submission and decision.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 285 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 285 fight card, odds
- Jon Jones -190 vs. Ciryl Gane +160, vacant UFC heavyweight championship
- Valentina Shevchenko -900 vs. Alexa Grasso +600, UFC women's flyweight championship
- Shavkat Rakhmonov -550 vs. Geoff Neal +400, welterweights
- Matuesz Gamrot -220 vs. Jalin Turner +180, lightweights
- Bo Nickal -1600 vs. Jamie Pickett +900, middleweights
- Cody Garbrandt -170 vs. Trevin Jones +145, bantamweights
- Dricus du Plessis -230 vs. Derek Brunson +190, middleweights
- Amanda Ribas -120 vs. Viviane Araujo +100, women's flyweights
- Marc-Andre Barriault -150 vs. Julian Marquez +125, middleweights
- Ian Garry -700 vs. Song Kenan +475, welterweights
- Cameron Saaiman -260 vs. Mana Martinez +210, bantamweights
- Tabatha Ricci -300 vs. Jessica Penne +240, women's strawweights
- Farid Basharat -480 vs. Da'mon Blackshear +360, bantamweights
- Loik Radzhabov -240 vs. Esteban Ribovics +200, lightweights
UFC 285 info
- Date: March 4
- Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV
