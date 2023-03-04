One of the most anticipated heavyweight title fights in recent memory awaits Saturday in the main event of UFC 285 when former light heavyweight king Jon Jones launches his comeback by facing top-ranked contender Ciryl Gane for the vacant title. Their five-round encounter anchors the pay-per-view main UFC 285 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jones left the sport three years ago, offering no timetable for his return. He vacated the light heavyweight belt he owned for nearly a decade and hinted at a move to heavyweight. That time has finally come, and his first matchup is for the championship that was recently vacated by Francis Ngannou. Gane will get his second shot at the undisputed title after coming up short against Ngannou last year.

Jones is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Gane comes back at +145 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MMA odds for UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane. The co-main event also features a title fight as women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (-600) meets rising contender Alexa Grasso (+450).

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past four years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $12,000. In 2022, the accomplished MMA analyst launched the UFC season by advising SportsLine members to back Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in the featherweight main event. Kattar's lopsided decision victory gave Marley's followers another easy winner.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane preview

The last time we saw Jones in the Octagon, he was squeaking out a narrow decision against then-surging contender Dominick Reyes. Jones appeared flat and somewhat disinterested as Reyes dominated the first two rounds with his pace and high-volume output. Jones came on strong in the latter rounds, but many MMA observers remain adamant that Reyes should have gotten the nod and ended Jones' decade of dominance in the division.

Instead, Jones (26-1-1) got his hand raised and walked away from what would have been a lucrative and anticipated rematch with Reyes. He eventually vacated the belt and expressed a desire to return as a heavyweight, and the UFC eyed a potential mega-fight with Jones taking on Ngannou. That matchup never materialized, and Ngannou has since left the promotion.

Just as Jones, 35, started to drift toward afterthought status, UFC president Dana White announced the former champion stated his desire to return and he was booked against Gane for the vacant heavyweight crown.

Gane (10-1) quickly emerged as the front-runner of a youth movement in the heavyweight division as the UFC sought an infusion of talent to help compensate for the retirement of former champion Daniel Cormier and the inactivity of once-dominant champion Stipe Miocic.

Gane was signed to the UFC after just three professional fights and fast-tracked into the rankings on the strength of an uncanny combination of size, agility and versatility. The 32-year-old French fighter has gone 8-1 in nine UFC appearances, with the sole defeat coming in a decision against Ngannou last year. See all of Marley's picks here.

Top UFC 285 expert picks

One of Marley's top UFC 285 picks: He is going with Marc-Andre Barriault (-145) to get past Julian Marquez (+125) in a matchup of middleweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Barriault (14-6) is a power puncher who joined the UFC after winning the middleweight and light heavyweight championships with the TKO promotion. But the Canadian slugger has had trouble finding traction in the UFC, going 3-5 with one no-contest in nine appearances.

Marquez (9-3) is similarly a straight-ahead brawler who has six knockouts among his nine professional victories. The Missouri native saw his last outing end in a stoppage loss to veteran Gregory Rodrigues last June.

"Marquez is the more dangerous finisher, but I like Barriault to win more rounds. He should be the higher-volume striker and I give him the wrestling edge as well," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

How to make UFC 285 picks

Marley has strong picks for Jones vs. Gane and every other bout on the UFC 285 card. He's also backing a fighter who "will have the overall striking advantage," to emerge with a big victory.

UFC 285 odds, fight card

Jon Jones (-170) vs. Ciryl Gane (+145)

Valentina Shevchenko (-600) vs. Alexa Grasso (+450)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-500) vs. Geoff Neal (+380)

Mateusz Gamrot (-210) vs. Jalin Turner (+175)

Bo Nickal (-1,700) vs. Jamie Pickett (+950)

Dricus Du Plessis (-240) vs. Derek Brunson (+200)

Amanda Ribas (-120) vs. Viviane Araujo (+100)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-145) vs. Julian Marquez (+125)

Cameron Saaiman (-275) vs. Mana Martinez (+225)

Tabatha Ricci (-265) vs. Jessica Penne (+225)

Farid Basharat (-480) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (+360)

Cody Garbrandt (-165) vs. Trevin Jones (+145)

Ian Garry (-550) vs. Kenan Song (+400)