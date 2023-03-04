Actor Jake Gyllenhaal surprised the crowd during a weigh-in at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, showing off a ripped physique while stepping onto the scales as he filmed a scene for the remake of the 1989 film Road House. Gyllenhaal filmed alongside co-star and former UFC fighter Jay Hieron.

Conor McGregor, who co-stars in the film but did not appear in the scene, asked fans to be loud as filming began just after Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane's last press conference. According to MMA Junkie, the scene was then filmed in multiple takes as Gyllenhaal's character boasted in a fictionalized altercation with Hieron's character.

"This f---er just makes me laugh, 'cause he's a f---ing joke," Gyllenhaal said in the character of Elwood Dalton. "Let's go. Just give me the belt. Just give it to me. Hand it to me."

"I promise you that's the one and only hit you get," Hieron's character responds. "I'm putting you to sleep tomorrow night."

The remake of Road House, a 1989 film about an ex-fighter who ends up working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, is being directed by Doug Liman and will be distributed by Amazon Studios.