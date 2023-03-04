Jon Jones is officially a heavyweight. The former longtime light heavyweight champion will step into the Octagon to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship in the main event of Saturday's UFC 285.

The title became vacant when Francis Ngannou and UFC parted ways, opening the door for Jones' first foray into the heavyweight division to be for the belt. The fight is Jones' first in more than three years, a period that saw him bulk up to the point where he tilted the scales at 248 pounds at Friday's weigh-in.

Gane previously fought for the undisputed title, losing to Ngannou in January 2022. He rebounded from that loss with a third-round knockout of Tai Tuivasa this past September.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 285 below.

The heavyweight championship is not the only belt up for grabs on Saturday night. Dominant women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against Alexa Grasso in the night's co-main event. Shevchenko is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, having successfully defended her title seven times since winning it in December 2018.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 285 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 285 prelims

Date: March 4 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 6 p.m. ET for early prelims

Channel: ESPNews | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 285 main card

Date: March 4 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 285 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 285 main card, odds