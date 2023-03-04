Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady posted a message on his Instagram account for Jon Jones, who will make his return to the Octagon for the first time in three years in order to challenge Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title at UFC 285. Brady will be in attendance to see Jones, who is considered to me among the greatest fighters in UFC history if not the greatest outright.

"I wanted to say welcome back to the main stage. It's great to see the GOAT doing what he does best and doing what he's meant to do," Brady said. So I thought seven titles was a lot -- You doubled it, man. I know tonight's not gonna be easy, Ciryl Gane's standing on the other side of that Octagon: He's a bad man. It's gonna be an incredible fight.

"(UFC president Dana White) knows how to put on a great show as always, and I wouldn't miss this one for the world. I'm gonna be there watching. Good luck to both of you guys tonight, and Jon, congrats on an amazing career of greatness."

Jones makes his return to UFC just as Brady, 45, finally decided to hang up his cleats after an outstanding NFL career that saw him win seven Super Bowls and enjoy unparalleled longevity at quarterback.