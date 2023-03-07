Kamaru Usman enters enemy territory to try to reclaim his crown from UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Their trilogy fight headlines UFC 286 on Saturday, March 18, London's first UFC pay-per-view event in six years.

England hosts a major UFC event for the first time since UFC 204, a card headlined by hometown hero Michael Bisping when he battled Dan Henderson in Manchester. There are many parallels to draw between the two cards. Edwards and Bisping are both unexpected UFC champions who make their first title defenses on home soil. Where Bisping avenged an earlier loss to Henderson, Edwards looks to take the lead on Usman in their 1-1 series.

Edwards uncorked a hellacious, Hail Mary head kick last August that earned him the UFC welterweight title and leveled his rivalry with Usman. Usman was ahead on the scorecards and less than one minute away from tying Anderson Silva's record for 16 consecutive UFC wins before suffering an instant knockout. Usman will have to settle for second place all-time behind Silva, but he is favored to reclaim the world title.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 286 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 286 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman -240 vs. Leon Edwards (c) +200, welterweight championship

Rafael Fiziev -240 vs. Justin Gaethje +200, lightweights

Joanne Wood -165 vs. Luana Carolina +140, women's flyweights

Gunnar Nelson -360 vs. Bryan Barberena +280, welterweights

Marvin Vettori -270 vs. Roman Dolidze +220, middleweights

Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy, featherweights



Jack Shore -550 vs. Makwan Amirkhani +380, featherweights

Sam Patterson -280 vs. Yanal Ashmoz +230, lightweights

Muhammad Mokaev -800 vs. Jafel Filho +550, flyweights

Christian Leroy Duncan -210 vs. Dusko Todorovic +175, middleweights

Jake Hadley -310 vs. Malcolm Gordon +250, flyweights

Casey O'Neill -175 vs. Jennifer Maia +150, women's flyweights

Ludovit Klein -165 vs. Jai Herbert +140, lightweights

Julianna Miller -410 vs. Veronica Macedo +320, women's flyweights

