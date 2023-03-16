The UFC is back with its second PPV of March on Saturday when it returns to London. The promotion is back in the U.K. for its first PPV event in seven years when UFC 286 goes down from the O2 Arena as Leon Edwards makes a homecoming in looking to defend his title against Kamaru Usman in a trilogy fight.

England hosts a major UFC event for the first time since UFC 204, a card headlined by hometown hero Michael Bisping when he battled Dan Henderson in Manchester. There are many parallels to draw between the two cards. Edwards and Bisping are both unexpected UFC champions who make their first title defenses on home soil. Where Bisping avenged an earlier loss to Henderson, Edwards looks to take the lead on Usman in their 1-1 series.

Edwards uncorked a hellacious, Hail Mary head kick last August that earned him the UFC welterweight title and leveled his rivalry with Usman. Usman was ahead on the scorecards and less than one minute away from tying Anderson Silva's record for 16 consecutive UFC wins before suffering an instant knockout. Usman will have to settle for second place all-time behind Silva, but he is favored to reclaim the world title.

The undercard fills out with a banger of a lightweight fight in the co-feature slot. Aptly nicknamed "The Highlight," Justin Gaethje is back to provide just that when he takes on Rafael Fiziev in a pivotal bout at 155 pounds. Plus, Gunnar Nelson is back in an important bout for his career at welterweight when he takes on rugged veteran Bryan Barberena. Casey O'Neil looks to maintain her undefeated record against veteran Jennifer Maia. And former title challenger Marvin Vettori looks to turn away the latest rising contender at middleweight when he takes on Roman Dolidze to open the PPV.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 286 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 286 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman -240 vs. Leon Edwards (c) +200, welterweight championship

Rafael Fiziev -230 vs. Justin Gaethje +190, lightweights

Gunnar Nelson -400 vs. Bryan Barberena +300, welterweights

Casey O'Neill -175 vs. Jennifer Maia +150, women's flyweights

Marvin Vettori -290 vs. Roman Dolidze +230, middleweights

Jack Shore -500 vs. Makwan Amirkhani +380, featherweights

Omar Morales -120 vs. Chris Duncan +100, middleweights

Sam Patterson -280 vs. Yanal Ashmoz +230, lightweights

Muhammad Mokaev -800 vs. Jafel Filho +550, flyweights

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos, featherweights

Christian Leroy Duncan -190 vs. Dusko Todorovic +160, middleweights

Jake Hadley -380 vs. Malcolm Gordon +300, flyweights

Joanne Wood -190 vs. Luana Carolina +160, women's flyweights

Ludovit Klein -165 vs. Jai Herbert +140, lightweights



Julianna Miller -410 vs. Veronica Macedo +320, women's flyweights

UFC 286 info

Date: March 18

March 18 Location: O2 Arena -- London, England



O2 Arena -- London, England Start time: 5 p.m. ET (Main card)

5 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

