The UFC is back with its second PPV of March on Saturday when it returns to London. The promotion is back in the U.K. for its first PPV event in seven years when UFC 286 goes down from the O2 Arena as Leon Edwards makes a homecoming in looking to defend his title against Kamaru Usman in a trilogy fight.

Usman earned the win in their first meeting way back in 2015 when both fighters were merely prospects new to the organization. They met again last August as completely different people with Usman holding the welterweight title and nearing Anderson Silva's record for most consecutive wins and title defenses. Edwards entered on a 10-fight win streak and top contender in a loaded division.

After nearly five rounds of dominance from the champ, Edwards scored an iconic headkick knockout to take the title in one of the most dramatic moments in UFC history. Now, he'll need to repeat the feat in his hometown.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete pregame preview of UFC 286 below.

The undercard fills out with some fun battles that could produce fireworks. Look no further than the co-main event when "The Highlight" Justin Gaethje returns. The perennial lightweight contender is back as he looks to turn away the next rising contender in the division in the form of Rafael Fiziev. Plus, submission specialist Gunnar Nelson is back in action when he takes on brawling brute Bryan Barberena. And the main card opens with an important bout at middleweight when former title challenger Marvin Vettori takes on rising contender Roman Dolidze.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 286 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 286 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman -240 vs. Leon Edwards (c) +200, welterweight championship

Rafael Fiziev -230 vs. Justin Gaethje +190, lightweights

Gunnar Nelson -370 vs. Bryan Barberena +290, welterweights

Casey O'Neill -175 vs. Jennifer Maia +150, women's flyweights

Marvin Vettori -280 vs. Roman Dolidze +230, middleweights

Jack Shore -500 vs. Makwan Amirkhani +380, featherweights

Omar Morales -110 vs. Chris Duncan -110, middleweights

Sam Patterson -280 vs. Yanal Ashmoz +230, lightweights

Muhammad Mokaev -900 vs. Jafel Filho +600, flyweights

Lerone Murphy -175 vs. Gabriel Santos +150, featherweights

Christian Leroy Duncan -210 vs. Dusko Todorovic +175, middleweights

Jake Hadley -400 vs. Malcolm Gordon +310, flyweights

Joanne Wood -170 vs. Luana Carolina +145, women's flyweights

Ludovit Klein -190 vs. Jai Herbert +160, lightweights



Julianna Miller -440 vs. Veronica Macedo +350, women's flyweights

UFC 286 info

Date: March 18

March 18 Location: O2 Arena -- London, England



O2 Arena -- London, England Start time: 5 p.m. ET (Main card)

5 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 286 countdown

