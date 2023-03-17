A rare trilogy highlights the UFC 286 card on Saturday as welterweight champion Leon Edwards meets former champion Kamaru Usman in the main event. The third meeting between these longtime rivals will anchor the main UFC 286 fight card (5 p.m. ET) from the O2 Arena in London. Edwards had to win nine consecutive fights to earn a title shot, but he made the most of the opportunity. Last August at UFC 278, he stunned Usman with a head-kick knockout in the fifth round. Coincidentally, his last UFC defeat came in December 2015 to Usman, who went on to become a dominant champion with five successful defenses before the upset loss to Edwards.

UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 preview

Edwards (20-3-1) gets his first title defense in his home country before adoring fans in a venue that is known to host some of the most enthusiastic crowds in UFC history. The new champion is finally seeing some of the respect he believes is long overdue, but his persistence has finally paid off.

Edwards has gone 12-2-1 in 15 UFC appearances, but his rise came to little fanfare in large part because his highly technical style led mostly to decision victories as opposed to the highlight-reel knockouts most fans prefer. In fact, his knockout of Usman was just the second stoppage of his UFC career.

The 31-year-old British fighter was regularly overlooked for high-profile opportunities that went to arguably less-qualified contenders. For instance, challengers such as Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got two title shots against Usman before Edwards finally landed his first.

Edwards lost a decision to Usman in their first meeting and their title bout appeared headed in the same direction. The former champion looked stronger and was the clear aggressor, leading most observers to believe he had handily won the first four rounds.

The fifth round involved more of the same, and Usman (20-2) was essentially coasting toward another dominant title defense. But he appeared to lose focus for a split second and Edwards unleashed a kick that caught Usman square in the temple and knocked him out cold.

Now, Usman is determined to recapture the welterweight crown, while Edwards is motivated to show his victory wasn't a fluke. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 286 selections here: He is siding with Jack Shore (-500) to get his hand raised against Makwan Amirkhani (+400) in a matchup of featherweight prospects.

Shore (16-1) is a well-rounded prospect who gained attention as a potential contender by winning his first five UFC matchups. But the 31-year-old Welsh fighter fell by submission to fellow prospect Ricky Simon in his last outing, his first professional defeat.

Amirkhani (17-8) is a grappling specialist who climbed into the top-15 rankings with wins in five of his first six UFC outings. However, the 34-year-old Finnish fighter has stumbled to losses in four of his past five.

"Shore is savvy enough to avoid the submission and, the more this fight drags on, the more I favor Shore," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more picks at SportsLine.

