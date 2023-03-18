Leon Edwards and his thousands of hometown supporters welcome Kamaru Usman to their colosseum on Saturday night. Usman enters enemy territory at the O2 Arena in London, England in pursuit of the UFC welterweight championship.

The fight game produces profound changes in the blink of an eye. In August, Usman was 56 seconds away from tying the all-time UFC win streak record and sweeping Edwards 2-0 in their series. Improbably, Edwards lulled Usman into a trap that changed the landscape of the welterweight division. Edwards, clearly down on the scorecards, uncorked a brilliant head kick that laid out Usman for good. Edwards brought a rare UFC championship home to England and must defend it against his greatest rival in their trilogy fight.

Saturday's co-main event features two of UFC's most exciting fighters regardless of weight class. Justin Gaethje absurdly averages one post-fight bonus per fight; meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev has earned a Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night in five of seven Octagon appearances. Their collision is likely to produce not only another fantastic fight but also a shortlisted contender in the lightweight division.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 286 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 286 prelims

Date: March 18 | Location: O2 Arena -- London

Time: 3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN 2 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 286 main card

Date: March 18 | Location: O2 Arena -- London

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 286 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 286 main card, odds